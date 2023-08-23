Laura Ann Carleton, 66, was shot and killed Friday, Aug. 18 in her Cedar Glen clothing store by a man reportedly shouting homophobic slurs about the rainbow flag she flew outside her business. In the aftermath, members of the mountain communities have offered an outpouring of support, leaving rainbow flags and flowers outside her shop, Mag.Pi, and forming a new foundation in her name.
The man suspected of killing her, Travis Ikeguchi, 27, of Cedar Glen, was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies shortly afterward near Torrey Road and Rause Rancho Road.
San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting at Mag.Pi clothing store on Hook Creek Road around 5 p.m. Aug. 18. Deputies discovered Carleton suffering from a gunshot wound, and she was pronounced dead by emergency medical responders.
Witnesses said Ikeguchi had been in the store, yelling numerous homophobic slurs about the rainbow flag, before the shooting.
Sheriff Shannon Dicus held a press conference Monday, Aug. 21, confirming Ikeguchi was the man responsible for the fatal shooting.
Following the shooting, he said, Ikeguchi ran from the scene. He was eventually found by Torrey Road about a mile from the store. In a confrontation with deputies, Ikeguchi was fatally shot.
The Sheriff’s Department said Ikeguchi was armed with a Smith & Wesson 9mm automatic handgun and refused orders to drop the weapon. The firearm used in the shooting was not registered to Ikeguchi, and he did not possess a concealed weapon permit, according to the sheriff.
In fact, Ikeguchi was reported missing by his family just a day before the shooting, and he had no prior interactions with law enforcement. He had posted anti-LGBTQ content on social media.
Community members are grieving the loss of Carleton, a beloved figure known for her dedication to creating a welcoming and inclusive space at Mag.Pi.
“Last Friday, we suffered the tragic loss of Lauri Carleton, owner of Mag.Pi boutique and beloved member of the Cedar Glen community,” said San Bernardino County Supervisor Dawn Rowe.
“This senseless act of hate and violence is unthinkable and I stand with my mountain communities as we mourn this incredible loss. Everyone deserves to live free of hate and discrimination and practice their constitutional right of freedom of speech. Lauri was a remarkable member of the community and I send my deepest condolences to her family in this time of grief.”
“This is absolutely horrific,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a social media post about the shooting. “This disgusting hate has no place in California.”
Hollywood director Paul Feig paid tribute to Carleton, calling her a wonderful friend and sharing in an Instagram post, “We are all devastated for her husband Bort and her family and the LGBTQ+ community, for whom Lauri was such a true ally.”
“Our mountain community is shocked by the murder of Lauri Carleton,” said Lynne Marks, a friend and neighbor of Lauri. “Shot for displaying a rainbow flag outside of her beautiful store. I see too much hate in this country. Lauri wanted everyone to be treated with respect, and be welcomed.”
The Lake Arrowhead LGBTQ+ also issued a statement, calling Carleton a remarkable figure.
“Lauri’s unwavering support for the LGBTQ+ community and her dedication to creating a safe and inclusive space within her shop touched the lives of many,” the statement reads.
“Her untimely passing in a senseless act of violence has left us all deeply saddened. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Lauri’s friends and family during this incredibly difficult time…. It is a somber reminder that everyone within our communities deserves to live in safety and harmony, free from the shadow of violence. Let us honor Lauri’s memory by continuing to foster a world where love, compassion and understanding prevail.”
Since Friday, the mountain communities united in a powerful display of solidarity at the Mag.Pi storefront. Vibrant rainbow banners, colorful fresh flowers and heartfelt cards pay tribute to Carleton’s unwavering support for the LGBTQ+ community. Their presence is a testament to the deep affection and respect many held for Carleton, who defended her cherished rainbow flag on her final day.
Carleton began her career in the fashion world, working in her family’s clothing shop and pursuing studies at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena. She shared 28 years of marriage with her husband, Bort Carleton, and together, share a blended family of nine children.
Besides being advocates for the LGBTQ+ community, they also played a pivotal role in organizing relief efforts during the 2023 snowstorms on the mountain as founding members of the Mountain Provisions Cooperative.
The formation of the Lauri Carleton Memorial Fund was announced Tuesday by her family, the Mountain Provisions Co-op and Lake Arrowhead LGBTQ+ stating.
“Her dedication to equality and her courage in flying the LGBTQ+ flag exemplify her commitment to creating a world where love knows no boundaries,” the founding statement reads.
“The Lauri Carleton Memorial Fund aims to keep her spirit alive, by supporting local and inclusive community-building initiatives that reflect these same values.”
Donations to the fund will support Mountain Provisions Cooperative and other local initiatives that promote the growth, diversity and sustainability of the mountain communities “to foster a greater sense of belonging, connection, and unity for all – in times of urgent need, joyful celebration or unfathomable loss and sorrow.”
Carleton’s death is being investigated as a possible hate crime. The Sheriff’s Department will eventually turn the case over to the district attorney’s office for further review.
Lake Arrowhead LGBTQ+ is in the process of organizing a candlelight vigil. The Carleton family has not yet disclosed any information regarding service arrangements.