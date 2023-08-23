Laura Ann Carleton, 66, was shot and killed Friday, Aug. 18 in her Cedar Glen clothing store by a man reportedly shouting homophobic slurs about the rainbow flag she flew outside her business. In the aftermath, members of the mountain communities have offered an outpouring of support, leaving rainbow flags and flowers outside her shop, Mag.Pi, and forming a new foundation in her name.

The man suspected of killing her, Travis Ikeguchi, 27, of Cedar Glen, was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies shortly afterward near Torrey Road and Rause Rancho Road.