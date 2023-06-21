MCH-rose-memorial-1.jpg

LAKE ARROWHEAD - Every summer, Mountains Community Hospital (MCH) holds a special observance, honoring loved ones who have passed away. Hosted by the members of the Mountains Community Hospital Auxiliary, a lovely ceremony takes place in the tranquil setting of our hospital’s Rose Garden, overlooking Lake Arrowhead. This year’s event will be on Saturday, August 12th from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

If you have a deceased family member, friend, or someone else you would like us to honor, please contact Christi Schneider at (909) 337-6940, no later than July 14, 2022. A suggested donation of $25 from each family will go towards a new rose plant for the ceremony and an engraved nameplate for each honoree. After sharing of memories, everyone gathers around the rose garden to observe the rose selected for the year and recite Psalm 23. Refreshments will be served after the ceremony. MCH has been sponsoring this event for over 50 years. It is a wonderful opportunity to acknowledge those who have lived and worked in our community and have impacted our lives.