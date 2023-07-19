Lake Arrowhead is a unique community with a culture of its own. But as a hotspot for tourism, most apparel representing the mountain community is aimed at tourists. But there’s one brand that appeals to locals and tourists alike. eLAvate High Gear is a home-grown brand created by the mother and daughter team of Chris and Corrine Overend.
eLAvate began in 2021 during the pandemic. Corrine Overend worked in the film industry and found herself with a lot more time on her hands. She and her mother, Chris Overend, came up with the idea of creating their own line of products. It began with Chris embroidering a small arrowhead insignia onto the sleeves of sweaters. It proved quickly popular, to the point where Chris couldn’t keep up with demand, leading the duo to look for a way to have the product professionally made.
The name, eLAvate High Gear, emphasizes the LA for not just Lake Arrowhead, but also Los Angeles, were Corrine lives. High Gear refers to the old name for the Highway 18, while also being an appropriate name for gear sold at high elevations.
The Overends have roots in Arrowhead that go back to Corrine’s grandmother visiting the lake. He father, John Overend, was brought along. Eventually, Chris and John decided to move to Arrowhead themselves based on the memories of those trips. eLAvate’s North Bay Collection was inspired by those trips.
Chris and Corrine are very open to suggestions when it comes to their product line. Originally, they only sold product for Lake Arrowhead, but popular demand has had them expand into the other mountain communities as well. Or where they started by selling a North Bay pennant, requests for other bays now have them feature a wide collection for everything from Orchard Bay to Point Hamiltair.
Their product line has grown to span a wide range. They offer everything from sweatshirts, to hats, to candles, to leather pennants, to posters, to home goods and so much more. Most popular in their lineup is eLAvate’s Tower Series, which features the hand-drawn tower sketch made by John Overend. The tower works well as a symbol for local mountain residents, as it’s immediately recognizable to most locals, but isn’t necessarily known by tourists in the same way the arrowhead is. Also very popular is the simple arrowhead logo on a baseball cap.
One thing that makes the eLAvate brand so special is its lack of branding. Rather than putting their name on everything, they instead place their simple line art arrowhead logo. It is instantly recognizable without feeling like the typical style of overt advertising often seen in more tourist-focused apparel. This makes eLAvate more appealing to the local residents of Lake Arrowhead, while also maintaining an appeal for tourists.
“I think locals like it because it doesn’t feel touristy, but tourists also like it because it’s nice and classy and something they can wear back home,” Corrine said.
The community reactions to the brand have been overwhelmingly positive. When out walking the ALA trail, Chris will often have others stop her and ask where she got her hat. It’s not uncommon for Chris and Corrine to see their product out in the wild.
Select items sold by eLAvate have been named for their most loyal of customers. One example would be the Izzy hat, named for their neighbor and repeat customer. Or there’s the Nate coat. It’s a bit of an inside story amongst the locals who know the namesakes of the items.
“The best is all the people who started out as clients are now friends,” Chris said.
In the mother/daughter team, Corrine handles all the design, buying, and marketing, while Chris handles the backend such as taking orders and shipping product. Chris also serves as the local representative by wearing the product as she travels about Arrowhead.
eLAvate hasn’t had to pay a single cent for advertising. Social media and word of mouth makes up the bulk of their advertising. Instagram is their primary way of keeping in contact with the public. While they have no storefront, their products can be ordered from their website.
Giving back to the community is an important part of the business for Chris and Corrine. They’ve sponsored and supported groups such as the schools, PTA, and local organizations. They made donations to small businesses affected by the winter storm. They’ll often donate gift baskets of their products to organization for charity raffles.
Chris and Corrine look to support local and small businesses with their own business. Rather than going to large companies for their production requirements, they look for family-owned businesses to fulfill the orders when possible. They look forward to continuing to find new people to work with in the future.
To take a look at everything offered by eLAvate High Gear or to buy it some for yourself, visit their website at elavatehighgear.com.