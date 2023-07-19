Lake Arrowhead is a unique community with a culture of its own. But as a hotspot for tourism, most apparel representing the mountain community is aimed at tourists. But there’s one brand that appeals to locals and tourists alike. eLAvate High Gear is a home-grown brand created by the mother and daughter team of Chris and Corrine Overend.

eLAvate began in 2021 during the pandemic. Corrine Overend worked in the film industry and found herself with a lot more time on her hands. She and her mother, Chris Overend, came up with the idea of creating their own line of products. It began with Chris embroidering a small arrowhead insignia onto the sleeves of sweaters. It proved quickly popular, to the point where Chris couldn’t keep up with demand, leading the duo to look for a way to have the product professionally made.