In small towns all over our country, in local diners and coffee shops, casual groups of ordinary citizens meet in the morning, to sip coffee and talk about the problems of their community, their state and their world. One such group of Crestline residents is meeting weekly at a local restaurant to talk about and imagine how they can help and promote their communities. Called Mountain Connections, it’s been going since March of 2022, and is led by Crestline resident Jeanine Just. “We have a conversation about all kinds of things,” says Just.  “We wanted to make it a place where there is no affiliation; we’re not part of the chamber; we’re not part of the government; we’re not part of a church; we’re just community-minded citizens, who realize we are not just Crestline. We are a mountain community, we’re a global community, and there are so many things going on around the world that will have a tremendous impact, a negative impact, many of them, on our mountain communities.”

Just was a member of the group Crestline Connect, and was very much influenced by the late Mike Neufeld.  Crestline Connect met weekly for breakfast, but eventually went on line. A group of them, however, wanted to continue to meet together. Just said,” We liked breakfast and we liked hugs, so we just met as a group, and we decided we needed to organize. We thought about the qualities we would want in a support group, a networking group, or a business group. We came up with a name, and we meet every Tuesday morning at the Top Town Café.” The group composed a two-page list of the items that comprise their vision for Crestline, with many points focusing on healthy aspects of living on the mountain. Although the group meets for breakfast, it’s not required that everyone purchases something to eat. There are no fees, and membership is completely informal.