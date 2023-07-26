In small towns all over our country, in local diners and coffee shops, casual groups of ordinary citizens meet in the morning, to sip coffee and talk about the problems of their community, their state and their world. One such group of Crestline residents is meeting weekly at a local restaurant to talk about and imagine how they can help and promote their communities. Called Mountain Connections, it’s been going since March of 2022, and is led by Crestline resident Jeanine Just. “We have a conversation about all kinds of things,” says Just. “We wanted to make it a place where there is no affiliation; we’re not part of the chamber; we’re not part of the government; we’re not part of a church; we’re just community-minded citizens, who realize we are not just Crestline. We are a mountain community, we’re a global community, and there are so many things going on around the world that will have a tremendous impact, a negative impact, many of them, on our mountain communities.”
Just was a member of the group Crestline Connect, and was very much influenced by the late Mike Neufeld. Crestline Connect met weekly for breakfast, but eventually went on line. A group of them, however, wanted to continue to meet together. Just said,” We liked breakfast and we liked hugs, so we just met as a group, and we decided we needed to organize. We thought about the qualities we would want in a support group, a networking group, or a business group. We came up with a name, and we meet every Tuesday morning at the Top Town Café.” The group composed a two-page list of the items that comprise their vision for Crestline, with many points focusing on healthy aspects of living on the mountain. Although the group meets for breakfast, it’s not required that everyone purchases something to eat. There are no fees, and membership is completely informal.
The group meets to help one another. It’s about friendships; it’s about support; it’s about inspiration. But Just says, “It’s also about preparedness. People have moved up here to the mountain in the last few years, that don’t know how to live on the mountain. People hibernated during COVID, and during the storm, and people are craving community.” So they meet with “like-minded, like-hearted people.” “Together we’re better,” is a favorite saying of Just. She says those who meet are all full of so much information and expertise. People who are retired, or approaching retirement, are “like a brain trust.”
Just facilitates the group, but they co-create together. Just feels her experiences with people all over the world gives her an ability to believe in people and bring out the best in them. She leads the meeting, and offers information about upcoming events, and news of interest for the community. But other members also share their experiences and information. Member Greg Rice has taught all sorts of things,” like what plants to grow up here, how to plant in buckets and grow amazing things. Rice also offers information about changes in the law that could be of interest. Just asks that people bring things they want to discuss, things that are important to them, things they want to know more about, and it’s hoped they will go home inspired. In a recent meeting, the group discussed San Bernardino County meetings on STRs, the new playground project at Lake Gregory, and a group trip to see Hello, Dolly, at the Redlands Bowl. Just offered information about the epidemic of loneliness in America.
Outside the group, Just identifies as a Visionary Success Strategist. She helps people privately to achieve their potential and find purpose in their life. She feels that her experiences in overcoming adversity can help others in their challenges. She believes that we all have innate wisdom and when we share that, we all win. “We learn from each other, and that’s exciting.”
Mountain Connections meets every Tuesday at Top Town Café (formerly Bear House), 23420 Crest Forest Dr. from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m. For more information, contact Jeanine Just at 909-338-1313.