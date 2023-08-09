Good Old Fashioned Town Fun
The Running Springs Area Chamber of Commerce has hosted a variety of community events for many decades. The Chamber’s events have included Winterfest, the Senior Winter Olympics, and Mountain Top Days. Mountain Top Days is now the Chamber’s longest running event and while its format has changed over the years, it promises the same outcome each year—good old-fashioned small town fun!
The planning process for Mountain Top Days begins many months in advance with the Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors providing funding for the event and commissioning the Mountain Top Days Committee. According to longtime Mountain Top Days Committee Chair Mike Lee, “this event cannot be the success it is without the support of all the volunteers from the community and the Chamber.” The event is truly a community effort supported by local businesses and individuals. Mountain Top Days 2023 was sponsored by First Foundation Bank, The Golden Oaks and Pali Mountain.
Without the Chamber’s and sponsors’ support and community volunteers, the event simply would not take place.
Mountain Top Days 2023 was held on Friday, August 4 and Saturday, August 5. The event began with the Mountain Top Days Parade which stepped off onto Highway 18 at 6:15pm and ran for about twenty five minutes. This year’s parade was led by Grand Marshal, San Bernardino County Twin Peaks Station Captain Don Lupear. The Committee wanted to honor Don’s dedication to our Rim of the World Communities as Don will be retiring later this month. With a record number of entries (nearly forty), the parade included entries from local businesses and organizations to neighborhood groups to the local Fire Departments. The Committee will be announcing parade award winners soon after their next meeting this week.
Upon conclusion of the parade, the activity moved into Downtown Running Springs. Many businesses stayed open later and offered specials and some such as El Toto’s Mexican Restaurant offered a DJ plus food and drink specials to celebrate Mountain Top Days. The Chamber also partnered with The Cut Above and West Coast Vape Shop to host Friday Night Live on the vape shop’s property on Commercial Way which is just north of and below Highway 18 in the downtown area. Hundreds of attendees enjoyed the music by “The Dudes” along with a beer and wine garden plus food catered by long time Famers Market vendor, Nohemi’s.
After an overnight break, the fun continued on Saturday morning at the Running Springs Farmers Market and Artisan Faire. The Farmers Market added additional vendors and activities along with extended hours of operation. Attendees enjoyed the Annual Firefighters’ Bucket Brigade—a true test of skill involving moving hundreds of gallons of water all by hand via buckets. This year’s winner is the Running Springs Fire Department which won over the Arrowbear Lake Fire Department by a matter of less than ten seconds. Saturday’s musical entertainment was provided by the Highland Pickers which is always a crowd favorite and a musical group that often invites audience participation. Families also enjoyed some great games including a watermelon eating contest, a water balloon toss and the messy, yet fun, raw egg toss.
In additional to the festivities of Mountain Top Days, the event also marks the Chamber’s Annual Backpack and School Supply Giveaway. Given the event’s proximity to the start of the school year, the Chamber and its supporters want to give local schoolchildren a jumpstart in getting ready for a successful school year. The Chamber, which supplemented donations to the drive, wishes to thank Supervisor Dawn Rowe, Heather Kinley from Office Depot, Donna Mammone, Calvary Chapel Church, Mountain Transit, and the Somes Family for making this important component of the event possible.
Mountain Top Days is a long-standing Running Springs community tradition. With record parade entries, one of the best attended parades in recent memory plus strong attendance at Friday Night Live and at the Saturday Famers Market activities, Mountain Top Days 2023 was a true success. The Running Springs Area Chamber of Commerce hopes to see you at Mountain Top Days 2024 which is scheduled for August 2 and 3, 2024. For more details on Mountain Top Days and the Running Springs Area Chamber of Commerce, please visit runningspringschamber.com.