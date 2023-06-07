The San Moritz Lodge resonated with the sounds of entertaining tunes, as the MountainTop Strings of California performed in concert last Sunday, to the delight of an enthusiastic audience. In their last appearance until September, the 16-piece ensemble presented a program ranging from Respighi to rock with visits to other musical genres such as movie soundtrack, traditional spirituals, and classic jazz. It was the first time that the group, directed by Sharon Rizzo, had performed in the Lake Gregory hall. “I’m very pleased with the sound here,” said Rizzo.

The students, aged ten to 18, played precisely, and with great maturity and passion, responding to Rizzo’s animated direction. A highlight from the first set was a piece by composer Alan Lee Silva, Adventure on Bainbridge Island, which was particularly well-received by the audience. Also appreciated by the audience was the Gershwin standard, An American in Paris. The cello section, led by soloist Addy Epstein, was a standout in this number. Epstein, a veteran of the strings program for eight years, will now be going off to California State University, San Bernardino, to major in computer science. “Music is like computer science, because they’re both puzzles,” she says.