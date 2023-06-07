The San Moritz Lodge resonated with the sounds of entertaining tunes, as the MountainTop Strings of California performed in concert last Sunday, to the delight of an enthusiastic audience. In their last appearance until September, the 16-piece ensemble presented a program ranging from Respighi to rock with visits to other musical genres such as movie soundtrack, traditional spirituals, and classic jazz. It was the first time that the group, directed by Sharon Rizzo, had performed in the Lake Gregory hall. “I’m very pleased with the sound here,” said Rizzo.
The students, aged ten to 18, played precisely, and with great maturity and passion, responding to Rizzo’s animated direction. A highlight from the first set was a piece by composer Alan Lee Silva, Adventure on Bainbridge Island, which was particularly well-received by the audience. Also appreciated by the audience was the Gershwin standard, An American in Paris. The cello section, led by soloist Addy Epstein, was a standout in this number. Epstein, a veteran of the strings program for eight years, will now be going off to California State University, San Bernardino, to major in computer science. “Music is like computer science, because they’re both puzzles,” she says.
In A Time for Love, from Zeffirelli’s movie version of Romeo and Juliet, it was time for the first violin section to shine. In one portion, all the violins played in unison, creating a choral effect; then a solo was performed by Neva Hidajat, well known around the mountain for her excellence and involvement in community activities. Hidajat, already a teacher of younger students, will be off to Stanford University in the fall.
During intermission, musicians mingled with the audience and parents. Judy Roberts introduced three of her children who are in MountainTop Strings, Jane, Jory, and Jesse. Jane and Jory are cellists, while Jesse is a violinist. “We live in Big Bear and traveled from there for this concert,” said Mrs. Roberts. The group actually has three sets of siblings: besides the Roberts, there are Grace and Angie Chung, and Tyki Cantu-Wang and Nina Cantu-Wang.
Also, at intermission, Arrowhead Arts Association President Ken Camarella reminded the audience that MountainTop Strings is supported by Arrowhead Arts Association. He introduced Sarah Shumate, the new music teacher for AAA’s Elementary School Music Program. According to Shumate, “I have about 850 students that I teach in the program. I rotate schools, and the students come to me for 45 minutes.” Sarah works at the three elementary schools in the area with students from Kindergarten to third grade. “Many of these performers started out in the elementary program, which began the year I was born,” Shumate noted.
In the second part of the program, the Strings played a set of pop, jazz, and rock tunes. A particularly challenging piece was Take Five, made popular by the Dave Brubeck Quartet. It is difficult for a large group because of its unusual time signature of 5/4, but the group played this catchy tune well, even though Rizzo commented it wasn’t easy to direct. The last few tunes were popular melodies recorded by such groups as Sting, The Turtles, Aerosmith, and Coldplay. After a standing ovation, MountainTop Strings encored with Moondance, by Van Morrison.
After the program, several audience members pointed out that students involved in Strings do better in other academic areas. One parent, Judy Horner, said, “In a child’s world, athletics is overwhelming. It robs from the Arts. When you are not the tallest kid in class, you don’t get opportunities. The Arts don’t discriminate. Mark has had an opportunity to excel in strings and grow smarter by doing it.” The director of this performance of the MountainTop Strings of California, Sharon Rizzo, holds a bachelor’s degree in music from University of Connecticut, a master’s from UC Irvine, an Artist’s Certificate from Southern Methodist, and a single-subject teaching credential from University of Redlands. Her specific area of study was cello.