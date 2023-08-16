Multi-instrumentalist-vocalist dazzles audiences from picnic to potlucks
When 18 year old Ara Tokatlian performed Stevie Wonder’s hit Golden Lady during a luncheon of the Lake Arrowhead Women’s Club, the audience gasped.
“I’m not just astounded by his talent but rather the joy and happiness he finds when playing. It’s just amazing,” said club member Linda Tyer.
There’s nothing quite like the thrill of finding new artists to put on endless repeat, to obsess over, to count on to express our innermost joys, sorrows, and desires, said Janice Cleary visiting from Claremont.
Ara Tokatlian, who graduated from Rim High this past June, started learning to play the saxophone at the age of 9. It was his father, a multi-instrumentalist, founding member of the hit group Arco Iris. who taught him. Then, four years ago while living in Argentina, Ara was introduced to the piano as a tool for learning about the nature of chords.
He started singing in 2020 to see how the melodies he was composing sounded. It wasn’t until he joined the high school choir in 2022 that Ara became confident enough to sing in public.
“Music means everything to me,” Ara said. “It provides me with a way to express abstract thoughts and emotions.” Through music, he turns his feelings into melodies and chords.
After taking a gap year, during which he plans to return to Argentina, Ara will be attending Riverside City College because of their renowned music program.
His ultimate goal is to become a recognized performing and recording artist. He also hopes to become an inspiration for future musicians just as John Coltrane, Miles Davis, the Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Arco Iris and Charly Garcia have been for him.
Ara will perform his latest original competition at the Blue Jay Jazz Festival August 24-26.
For tickets and information visit bluejayjazz.org or call (909) 366-6955.