Since taking over Jim’s Auto a little over a year ago, Nate Robinson has kept the trust of the mountain community to do honest, reliable, and accomplished auto repair. Depending on the day the garage does ten to twelve repair jobs and about twenty smog certifications a day. There are always many vehicles waiting for Nate’s care. What is the secret to his success? “Treat your customers like family. The customer isn’t just a dollar sign walking in the door, especially in a small town. I’ve grown up in small towns all my life. When I was growing up, you left your keys in your truck” If someone needed to move the truck, they just drove it to another spot and left the keys in it. “At the end of the day, we’re a business; we have to make money to stay open to do this kind of stuff, but I like sleeping at night. Mechanics had a bad reputation as it is.” Nate’s reputation is stellar, as evidenced by the glowing reviews he has received on line.

Robinson has been working on cars about twenty years. “I started just playing around with cars, then ended up going to a shop and asking for a job when I was 15, starting with the usual, pushing a broom. After a year, I started working on cars and thought, ‘this should be fun.’ Things just snowballed from there.” Nate took over Jim’s Auto in April of 2022. “Since I’ve been a kid, I’ve never wanted to work for anybody else”. Nate is widely regarded by people around Crestline as an expert in working on Subarus, but he didn’t plan it that way. “I owned them, I worked on them, I started doing lift kits on them. My engine blew up and I just started fixing it. It seemed like everyone I knew, or was friends with, or a neighbor, they all had Subarus. It just kind of fell in my lap. A lot of people don’t like to work on Subarus. They’re a pain in the butt. Engines are sideways, spark plugs are hard to get to. They’re intimidating, almost like a BMW or a Mercedes.”