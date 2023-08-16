Since taking over Jim’s Auto a little over a year ago, Nate Robinson has kept the trust of the mountain community to do honest, reliable, and accomplished auto repair. Depending on the day the garage does ten to twelve repair jobs and about twenty smog certifications a day. There are always many vehicles waiting for Nate’s care. What is the secret to his success? “Treat your customers like family. The customer isn’t just a dollar sign walking in the door, especially in a small town. I’ve grown up in small towns all my life. When I was growing up, you left your keys in your truck” If someone needed to move the truck, they just drove it to another spot and left the keys in it. “At the end of the day, we’re a business; we have to make money to stay open to do this kind of stuff, but I like sleeping at night. Mechanics had a bad reputation as it is.” Nate’s reputation is stellar, as evidenced by the glowing reviews he has received on line.
Robinson has been working on cars about twenty years. “I started just playing around with cars, then ended up going to a shop and asking for a job when I was 15, starting with the usual, pushing a broom. After a year, I started working on cars and thought, ‘this should be fun.’ Things just snowballed from there.” Nate took over Jim’s Auto in April of 2022. “Since I’ve been a kid, I’ve never wanted to work for anybody else”. Nate is widely regarded by people around Crestline as an expert in working on Subarus, but he didn’t plan it that way. “I owned them, I worked on them, I started doing lift kits on them. My engine blew up and I just started fixing it. It seemed like everyone I knew, or was friends with, or a neighbor, they all had Subarus. It just kind of fell in my lap. A lot of people don’t like to work on Subarus. They’re a pain in the butt. Engines are sideways, spark plugs are hard to get to. They’re intimidating, almost like a BMW or a Mercedes.”
The garage was down for two and a half weeks in Snowmageddon. “When we got back into the building, we immediately got back to work. We couldn’t get the parking lot clear enough. The community was ready to go back to normal.” Nine customers’ cars were buried in the snow. Only one was undamaged. The most common damages from the snow were windshields and side view mirrors. After they opened back up, in less than a month they did 22 side view mirrors.
Jim’s Auto has gone under that name for a long time. The owner before Nate was Frank Christopher, who purchased the business from Jim Long. The earliest photos of the building show a Chevron filling station and the outline of the station’s front wall and doorway can be seen in the concrete floor of the present service bays. That station dated back to at least the 1930’s. The building exterior and neighborhood were featured in an episode of I Spy, a television series starring Robert Culp and Bill Cosby (For those interested, it was Season 3, Episode 17 “A Few Miles East of Nowhere,” available on YouTube.)
Nate himself owns several cars, “Normal Subarus, Toyotas, things like that, except for a vintage 1974 VW Westfalia camper and a 1978 Subaru DL. Those are toys.” When Nate comes across a nice car he can get cheaply, that may need extensive mechanical repair, he might purchase it, knowing he can restore it himself for the cost of parts. Nate and his family are Crestline residents.
Robinson understands why residents try to fix their cars themselves. “Mechanics are expensive. Since COVID, the price of everything has gone up, including car parts. I tell people, if you’re any kind of mechanically inclined, give it a shot, and if you can, call me. I don’t mind helping you.” Nate acknowledges that newer cars require more expertise and tools.
He is also a certified smog technician. In order to keep his certification, he has to recertify through an updated class, every two years. Every five years, he has to retake his ASE class, from the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence, which is similar to a degree in automotive knowledge. The smog testing equipment also must be updated, with regular software updates, and even equipment upgrades, all mandated by the State of California., and paid for by the technician. A new wrinkle is a palm scanner that reads the technician’s palm print as he logs in. “If you don’t grow with the automotive industry, you’ll be left behind.”
He’s planning to grow by moving into repair of electric vehicles and hybrids, beginning with training at the end of this year, and then purchase of the new equipment necessary for those vehicles. Jim’s Auto is located in Top Town, Crestline, just west of the fire station.