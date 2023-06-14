Mark Wardlaw.jpg

Mark Wardlaw

San Bernardino County has secured the services of one of California’s most seasoned and accomplished planning executives to head the County’s Land Use Services Department.

Former long-time San Diego County Planning and Development Services director Mark Wardlaw this week took the helm of San Bernardino County’s Planning, Building and Safety, and Code Enforcement agency, where he will oversee 210 employees and a $36 million budget.