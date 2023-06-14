San Bernardino County has secured the services of one of California’s most seasoned and accomplished planning executives to head the County’s Land Use Services Department.
Former long-time San Diego County Planning and Development Services director Mark Wardlaw this week took the helm of San Bernardino County’s Planning, Building and Safety, and Code Enforcement agency, where he will oversee 210 employees and a $36 million budget.
“We are pleased to have someone with Mr. Wardlaw’s experience and track record as the new Land Use Services director,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Dawn Rowe.
“Land Use Services plays a key role in improving the quality of life for San Bernardino County residents on many fronts,” Rowe said. “I am looking forward to Mr. Wardlaw’s leadership to help advance this important department.” “For the last two decades, I have brought forward-thinking executive leadership to local government organizations to achieve vibrant, and environmentally and economically sustainable communities,” Wardlaw said. “I was born and raised in Nevada, and have worked the majority of my planning, design and development career in a mountain resort, and urban and suburban settings in California.” “I practice complete transparency and proactively engage with agencies, stakeholders and the community,” he said.
Wardlaw has established a record of success in leading small and large organizations in diverse communities and achieving organizational excellence. His expertise is in fiscal budgeting, strategic planning, land development, code enforcement, housing, economic development, innovation and improvement, performance management, guiding and mentoring staff, building high-performance teams with diversity and inclusion, and providing responsive customer service.
He served as the Director of Planning and Development Services for San Diego County from 2012 to 2021, where he led a 232-person land use department with an annual budget of $46.9 million.
During his eight years as director, Wardlaw oversaw a multitude of projects where he helped the development community navigate a variety of residential and commercial projects, master-planned communities, and large-scale wind and solar renewable energy projects.
Wardlaw guided San Diego County through implementing a Housing Affordability Strategy, Climate Action Plan, Electric Vehicle Roadmap, and Habitat Conservation Plans. Mark also has city experience, having worked for the City of San Diego, where he prepared the Balboa Park Master Plan/Community Plan with the City Parks and Recreation Department; Walnut Creek; Culver City; the Town of Mammoth Lakes; and Overland Park, Kansas.
Wardlaw also worked for the San Diego Centre City Development Corporation, where he served as a team member for the siting and development of Petco Park.
Wardlaw holds a master’s degree in environmental planning from the Graduate School of Architecture and Planning, Arizona State University, and a bachelor’s degree in city planning with an emphasis in architecture and urban design from the University of Utah.