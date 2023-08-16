Living in a forest comes with its share of complications. Chief among those is the looming danger of wildfires. Spotting a fire when it first ignites can be the difference between quick containment and an evacuation of the mountain. Thankfully, fire lookout towers like the ones at Keller Peak and Strawberry Peak constantly retain vigil to spot the first signs of danger.

Each lookout tower is situated atop a strategic peak. Keller Peak, located between Running Springs and Snow Valley, has an altitude of 7,882 feet, while Strawberry Peak, near Twin Peaks, sits at 6,135 feet. The locations of these towers allow them to peer over and across a large portion of the San Bernardino Mountains in all directions. The breathtaking view is good for more than just sightseeing. Lookouts stationed at the towers will be able to see rising smoke or glowing flames well before any but those closest to the origin.