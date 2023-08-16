Living in a forest comes with its share of complications. Chief among those is the looming danger of wildfires. Spotting a fire when it first ignites can be the difference between quick containment and an evacuation of the mountain. Thankfully, fire lookout towers like the ones at Keller Peak and Strawberry Peak constantly retain vigil to spot the first signs of danger.
Each lookout tower is situated atop a strategic peak. Keller Peak, located between Running Springs and Snow Valley, has an altitude of 7,882 feet, while Strawberry Peak, near Twin Peaks, sits at 6,135 feet. The locations of these towers allow them to peer over and across a large portion of the San Bernardino Mountains in all directions. The breathtaking view is good for more than just sightseeing. Lookouts stationed at the towers will be able to see rising smoke or glowing flames well before any but those closest to the origin.
The towers are administered by the Southern California Mountains Foundation on behalf of the U.S. Forest Service and staffed by dedicated Fire Lookout Volunteers who give their time to ensure the safety of the forests and surrounding communities. The towers generally operate early May until late November—when the threat of fire is the greatest. The exact open and close dates are determined both by fire danger of the given season and weather conditions such as late or early snows and storms. The volunteers take shifts manning the lookout tower.
If smoke is spotted, the volunteers use an Osborne Fire Finder to pinpoint its exact location. The device features a large, round topographic map of the surrounding area with the tower’s location in the center and aligned to the cardinal directions. By rotating the attached scope around the map until the smoke is in the sight, the Osborne Fire Finder will provide the exact direction of the smoke in degrees, and approximate distance in miles. This is reported to Forest Service dispatch to be relayed to the nearest Forest Service fire station. A sighting from multiple towers can give a precise location based on the intersection of their line of sights.
Both towers are also historical structures. The Keller Peak tower was built in 1926 and is a designated historical landmark. It is the oldest standing fire lookout tower in the San Bernardino National Forest. The peak and tower were named for Ally Carlin Keller, an employee of the U.S. Forest Service. Strawberry Peak was named for a nearby strawberry farm that once existed in the area of Twin Peaks. The tower was built in 1933.
Though no longer continuously manned, both towers feature the original beds and appliances used when lookout tower operated 24/7. Back then, one lookout would live in the tower for months as they kept vigil over the surrounding area.
Keller Peak also features a plaque which memorializes the crew of crashed B-26 bomber. On December 30, 1941, less than a month after the attack on Pearl Harbor and the United States’ entry into World War II, a troop-carrying B-26 on its way to March Field crashed into Keller Peak, killing the nine aboard. Several pieces of debris from the crash are now displayed at the tower. Supposedly, one of the two engines of the plane was never found is still somewhere in the surrounding woods.
The Forest Service not only allows visitors but encourages them. Travel to either tower during the season from 9 to 5 to see the view for yourself. The Fire Lookout Volunteers on duty are more than happy to show visitors around, teach them about the operations and history of the towers, and to allow them to witness the incredible views for themselves.
With unobstructed views in all directions, the view is the best possible in the San Bernardino Mountains. Mountain landmarks, such as Lake Arrowhead, Lake Gregory, Silverwood, Rim High, the Pinnacles, or even Keller Peak can all be spotted at Strawberry Peak. Looking more distant allows for a view of San Bernardino, Mt. Baldy, Lake Perris, and more. On the clearest of days, it’s even possible to see the ocean and Catalina Island when looking out the west or the start of the Sierra Nevada when looking to the north-west.
Fire season seems to last longer and longer every year. Even after a winter full of record-breaking snow and rain, forest fires are of grave concern. The lookout towers at Keller and Strawberry Peaks are the mountain’s first line of defense against the threat. Just one look at the view from either tower is all someone needs to know how important it is to protect the area from fire.