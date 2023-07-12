On Saturday, July 8th, 2023, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Arrowhead Area conducted a sobriety check point at SR-189 at North Bay Road in Blue Jay between the hours of 7 p.m. and 2 a.m.
According to the CHP report, one driver was arrested for driving under the influence and 300 drivers were contacted.
The sobriety checkpoint was staffed by California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers who are trained in detection of alcohol and/or drug impaired drivers.
Our goal is to ensure the safe passage of each and every motorist by targeting roads where there is a high frequency of drink driving, stated in a press release.