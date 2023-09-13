Ownership of the storied Cottage Restaurant in Rimforest was transferred to brothers Armando and Omar Osorio in late 2022 after two years of deliberation with the former owner Sandra. She had promised Carol (from whom she had bought The Cottage) to keep the restaurant’s name, recipes, and menu, but the brothers were determined to have their name on the establishment and offer their menu choices. Sandra had gone to the brothers at the Bear House Restaurant they owned in Crestline and offered to sell The Cottage to them, but the name and menu issues remained a dealbreaker for a couple of years.

The back story on Sandra’s acquisition of The Cottage is a local legend: Carol was not well and needed to sell the restaurant and retire. Sandra worked as a cashier at the Valero Station across the street from The Cottage. One day she made a mistake in selling Scratcher lottery tickets. All day long she tried to sell the ticket she had accidentally torn off. At the end of the day no one had bought it, so she did—just to assuage her conscience—and it was a BIG winner!