Ownership of the storied Cottage Restaurant in Rimforest was transferred to brothers Armando and Omar Osorio in late 2022 after two years of deliberation with the former owner Sandra. She had promised Carol (from whom she had bought The Cottage) to keep the restaurant’s name, recipes, and menu, but the brothers were determined to have their name on the establishment and offer their menu choices. Sandra had gone to the brothers at the Bear House Restaurant they owned in Crestline and offered to sell The Cottage to them, but the name and menu issues remained a dealbreaker for a couple of years.
The back story on Sandra’s acquisition of The Cottage is a local legend: Carol was not well and needed to sell the restaurant and retire. Sandra worked as a cashier at the Valero Station across the street from The Cottage. One day she made a mistake in selling Scratcher lottery tickets. All day long she tried to sell the ticket she had accidentally torn off. At the end of the day no one had bought it, so she did—just to assuage her conscience—and it was a BIG winner!
Although she had no background in running a restaurant, Sandra bought The Cottage and kept the restaurant’s employees, who knew their jobs and kept the place working. The restaurant kept its menu and carried on for several years, but eventually Sandra wanted out. The COVID challenge saw the departure of employees and she was having trouble re-staffing. Finally, after a couple of years’ standoff, she relented and allowed the Osorio brothers to purchase it and use their name and menu. They had made a success of the Bear House, and she trusted them to be able to carry on The Cottage tradition, even under another name. They were happy to be able to buy the restaurant and the building. After one too many raises of the rent, they closed down the Bear House—a common story for mountain businesses—and are happily settled in their new location.
“Opening a restaurant is hard,” Armando admitted. They started with just lunch and dinner. Although the brothers immigrated from Mexico, they did not change the restaurant’s focus and serve typical American food (including the ever-popular pizza—and even Stater Brothers doesn’t put Italian sauces in the International Foods aisle!). They recently added breakfast to the menu, beating their goal of doing so in the fall.
“When you’ve been in business for a while, you know people,” Armando stated. They knew who could help them remodel the inside and set to work implementing their vision. When the brothers came and sat in the back of the Cottage just to observe it in action before buying it, they quickly determined to replace the high-backed seats with lower-backed seating and to widen the space where waitresses had to walk to deliver food to the tables and where diners came and went. On their scouting mission, they were stuck and couldn’t get out of their location at the back of the restaurant for some time with the traffic jam of food servers and diners coming and going.
Orlando was inspired by a shade of blue he had seen in Wisconsin and wanted a blue and white theme. He was cautioned, however, to paint the poles in the aisle red to call attention to them and help prevent collisions. The majority of the table seating was changed from six to four diners with the widening of the aisle, but a table and seating arrangement in the back can accommodate larger groups.
Another upgrade was air conditioning with actual thermostats. Of the five swamp coolers at The Cottage, three were replaced by the air conditioning. Only the kitchen is now cooled by the two remaining swamp coolers. One of the units protruded from the front of the building and was a hazard to people walking toward the front door of the restaurant—especially in the dark.
The infamous downstairs bathroom? “It was grandfathered in,” Armando replied with a chuckle. If an establishment is closed for six months, he explained, it is required to abide by updated codes when it reopens, which include ADA access to bathroom facilities. Weather challenges notwithstanding, the brothers and their construction work support team managed to get the restaurant up and running with a new look within the six-month timeframe. Friends came and plowed snow in front of the building to expedite the remodeling process, and they opened March 1.
They brought restaurant workers from the Bear House, but Louie, The Cottage’s longtime pizza maker, was done with the cold and moved off the mountain. No problem. Pizza was always a popular offering at The Cottage, and Armando had learned to make pizza at a restaurant in Crestline at Top Town, so he passed on the skill to one of the employees, and she makes the pizzas. Lake Arrowhead Rotary routinely orders 12 pizzas for their meetings. How do they meet the demand for so many pizzas at one time? Two pizza ovens can bake six pizzas at a time. The brothers have even created their own pizza christened “O Bros.” With a nod to their Mexican heritage, it features red sauce, chorizo, jalapenos, cilantro, and onion. Armando also gained experience from working at Woody’s Boat House (now Jetties) in Lake Arrowhead Village as a cook, then a host, and eventually the manager—good training for owning one’s own restaurant.
The eye-catching Dine-in/Take-out menu is filled to capacity with a variety of offerings for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It is attractive and easy to read—even if it does make it hard for diners to choose from so many options. Deanna Hayes of Paper and Ink Printing designed the menu and the shirts for the restaurant. Her 38 years in the printing business and 24 years on the mountain have attuned her to what is appealing, and the menu conveys its message in a clear and attractive style. (Her phone number is 909-744-0677.) Deanna also advised the painting of the red poles.
One enticement for diners is Osario Brother’s Prime Rib Special on Friday and Saturday nights, starting at 4:00. The mouthwatering meal costs $45 for two people. Most of those who venture in to check out the restaurant are amazed at the cheap prices, said Armando. He and his wife recently traveled up the California coast and were surprised at the high cost of food that they said wasn’t very good. Eddie, who has worked for the brothers for about 12 years, suggested adding a Seniors Menu, so they did. The brothers are not absentee owners. They are very hands on, and if you want to see or talk to them, they will probably have to be summoned from the kitchen.
Happy Hour is Tuesday-Thursday from 3:00-6:00 and features wine, beer, and appetizers at a reduced price. The restaurant is closed Mondays. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday they are open from 7 am to 8 pm, and Friday and Saturday hours are 7 am-9 pm.
“When new people come to eat,” Armando said, “they leave happy, and that makes me happy. I know they’ll be back.”