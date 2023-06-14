Who serves up a veritable smorgasbord of experiences designed to instill courage, confidence, and independence in kids from 8 to 16? Where can kids try on some action experiences and creative skills that could lead to a career focus for their future lives? Pali Mountain in Running Springs does these things and more—in a beautiful mountain setting.
When campers make the turn from Rim of the World Highway onto the Pali Mountain camp, they are met with a black gate and told to push the button to call the office. No worries. The person who answers already knows a lot about them—name, age, interests, food allergies, t-shirt size—a LOT of stuff. The camp staff makes sure the camper is being dropped off by the person who is supposed to drop him or her off. Some campers also arrive by bus, since Pali Mountains has pickups at eight locations around Southern California. When the gate is raised and campers are admitted, a place has been prepared for them in one of the cabins spread throughout the grounds.
Adventure awaits them. Having pre-selected their area of focus from 29 choices, including Aviation, Movie Makeup, Hollywood Stunts, and Secret Agent Camp, they are introduced to the highly trained staff members who will oversee their specialty experiences and to their cabin mates. Nine one-week sessions are offered during the summer, Sunday-Saturday. Some campers attend more than one week.
Andy Wexler, an entrepreneur and visionary, conceived the concept of the camp in the 1990s, and he is the owner of Pali Mountain. He envisioned a camp where kids could have a wide variety of hands-on experiences and adventures that might expose them to a passion that could come a profession. In Flight Club Aviation, for example, they learn the basics of aviation, develop an understanding of aerodynamics, build and launch a rocket, practice takeoffs and landings with a virtual reality flight simulator, and—starting this year—they learn to fly a small drone. To cap it off, they get a training lesson from a pilot and a helicopter ride over Big Bear Lake. The broadcasting group have a well-equipped recording studio and go outdoors to interview other campers and film other adventures.
On the other end of the adventure spectrum, a camper might want to learn about applying makeup on actors or designing and sewing garments which they model for other campers at the end of the week. They can learn to bake from a staff member who owns a bakery. No screens are permitted in camp—cell phones, tablets, etc. Campers are encouraged to find better ways to entertain themselves, and there are many options.
Mornings at camp consist of time spent in each camper’s focus or specialty. After lunch, Monday-Thursday, campers may choose three electives for an hour each in one of the other focus areas or just have fun in over 70 activities from tie dying to archery to pick-up games in various sports. On Fridays an all-camp activity brings everyone together. With a staff of 150 and up to 600 campers from 33 states and 14 countries, a camper’s horizons are bound to be broadened. Having staff are from other countries has led to such experiences as the introduction of Gaelic sports from an Irish staff member. This year’s staff has 18 staff members from outside the United States.
Camp Director Scott “Doc” Hicok (all staff get a nickname during training) met his wife in a summer camp. She is from South Africa. His best man at his wedding he met at camp. Lifelong friendships form, and repeat campers have “summer friends” they only see at camp.
In addition to the summer programs, Pali Mountain hosts outdoor education/science camp sessions under the umbrella organization Pali Institute starting in the fall and then January to the beginning of June. Training of staff overlapped with the last group of Pali Institute campers, but the dining room has an 800-person capacity, and they routinely house 400 campers plus 150 staff in summer programs, so there was plenty of room to feed and house both groups.
For their summer programs, each cabin has two staff members, and group leaders equipped with radios are available to be point persons for individual needs as they arise (for example a forgotten pillow, toothpaste, toothbrush, etc.)—or just to lift the spirit of homesick campers. Files on each camper are kept from year to year and returning campers, after being welcomed by name by the staff, can expect to move into the routine with the ease that comes with familiarity.
Character building is built into the Pali Mountain program. ” Discomfort is what starts the growth that campers’ experience,” explained assistant director Noah“ Sigil” Parent— homesickness, fear, new experiences.
International Hiring Agencies provide connections to potential counselors from a variety of countries. Background checks, references, interviews via Zoom, evidence of prior experience in one of the specialties offered to campers at Pali, experience working with kids, and the essential J-1 cultural exchange visas all come into play. This is Sigil’s domain. He must interview hundreds of people from other countries interested in being camp leaders—via Zoom and at odd times because of time zones. Kids naturally pick up language from bilingual counselors. The first week of camp is always “All Over the World Week,” celebrating the diversity of the campers and counselors. Every week has a different theme, celebrated with relevant decorations and activities.
The first part of staff training, taught by Doc, is “how to work with kids, how they interact, how to manage them. We want it to be a place that feels like home, and we make no assumptions about how they come in.” In addition, they teach how kids work psychologically, how their brains work at various ages. Campers have chores (a new concept for some): keeping their cabin clean, making their bed, cleaning their bathroom. These are independence skills. In staff training Doc emphasizes, “You don’t realize the impact you can have on a kid. At age eight, nine, or ten, you spark them on something and you change the trajectory of their life.” “We do these amazing things, but it’s all for a purpose,” Doc explained. “Adventure means accomplishment. We’re teaching kids what they’re capable of. It’s fun. It’s exciting, but it’s also about teaching life skills.” Pali Mountain’s focus is that they want kids to have fun, but “we teach the stuff they can’t learn in school…How do you build up the bravery to step off the zipline?” Doc asked. They tell the campers, “Courage is not about not being scared, it’s about being scared and trying it anyway.” He added, “After COVID the value of just being a camper is huge. They’re outside. They’re with new people. They’re doing new things.” In sum, he said, “We want to grow the next generation of little adventurers who want to go out and try things.”