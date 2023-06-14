Who serves up a veritable smorgasbord of experiences designed to instill courage, confidence, and independence in kids from 8 to 16? Where can kids try on some action experiences and creative skills that could lead to a career focus for their future lives? Pali Mountain in Running Springs does these things and more—in a beautiful mountain setting.

When campers make the turn from Rim of the World Highway onto the Pali Mountain camp, they are met with a black gate and told to push the button to call the office. No worries. The person who answers already knows a lot about them—name, age, interests, food allergies, t-shirt size—a LOT of stuff. The camp staff makes sure the camper is being dropped off by the person who is supposed to drop him or her off. Some campers also arrive by bus, since Pali Mountains has pickups at eight locations around Southern California. When the gate is raised and campers are admitted, a place has been prepared for them in one of the cabins spread throughout the grounds.