LAKE ARROWHEAD - On June 1, 2023, the 40th anniversary of Papagayos Mexican Restaurant and Cantina, the popular restaurant will pass from the ownership of Dean and Nicole Stufkosky to the Giron Family. On Friday, June 2, mariachis will be on hand to add to a celebration of the anniversary and the transfer of ownership. Nelson and Marta Giron and their son Alvaro have been part of the Papagayos family for so long that the Stufkoskys and the Girons feel like real family.
What started out In Blue Jay as El Cantina del Papagayos in 1982 became simply Papagayos in 1983. Eleven tables were expanded to 19 in 1994 with the addition of an outside patio. The restaurant stayed in that location for 22 years. (Currently Stone Creek Bistro is on that site.) Nelson Giron went to work there in 1988, not long after he and Marta arrived from Guatemala. Nelson has been working at the restaurant ever since, and Marta joined him 17 years ago. The Stufkoskys sponsored Nelson and Marta so that they could get their United States citizenship in 2002.
After 22 years in Blue Jay, Clyde the official papagayo (parrot) and the restaurant staff relocated in 2005 to the round building originally called The Casino or the Dance Casino in Lake Arrowhead Village. (As visitors to Catalina Island are told, a casino was simply a round building, not the term for a gambling hall.) The Lake Arrowhead Casino was completed in July 1922 and for many years hosted popular swing bands for dances on its “floating floor,” designed for more comfortable dancing. Following its life as a dance hall, it was used as a theater for a presentation by students of Lake Arrowhead School. It served as a cafeteria in the 1940s and then, when the site was purchased by the Los Angeles Turf Club in 1946, it was converted to the Old Pavilion Arcade. Some time later the whole building was a restaurant for a season. During the “Burn to Learn” event in 1979, the historic Pavilion was the only building spared, and now it is 101 years old, housing Papagayaos and various shops.
Nelson said he noticed the difference in the size of the restaurant right away in the new location. “I went from making one or two big buckets of chips to eleven buckets daily.” Papagayos has 23 tables plus the bar. The popular lakeside restaurant expanded to transform a hillside into the Lakeside Cantina and Taco Bar that is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays when the weather is conducive to outdoor dining. Dean had the vision for that, and now guests can enjoy the outdoor summer concerts from the nearby Center Stage at Lake Arrowhead Village to add to the festive feel of the Cantina. Private parties such as rehearsal dinners may also be scheduled in the patio during the week. A limited menu is available at the outdoor taco bar, although diners may order food to go from the full menu, and “good dogs are always welcome” as well, the sign at the Cantina says.
The menu has changed slightly over the years, adding gluten free and vegan items, going through the low-fat craze, responding to customer desires. The excellent website for Papagayos (papagayosonline.com) features mouthwatering pictures of the menu items divided into categories of appetizers, “Favoritos de Casa,” a special sections for burritos, salads, a kids menu, and much more. If you still have room for dessert, sopapillas, deep fried ice cream, and flan are amazing. Papagayo Clyde even has a fan club.
Traditions have carried over through the years, such as introducing a new Papagayos t-shirt design around Cinco de Mayo each year.
Not only the staff but also regular customers are family. Marta reported checking on regulars when they hadn’t come in to eat at Papagayos in a while. Children and grandchildren of employees have been and continue to be employed at the restaurant, including Nelson and Marta’s grandson. Those who start humbly and stay around can advance to positions of more responsibility. “This week we had a surprise birthday party on the patio for our hostess who is turning 80,” Nicole said. “She is part of the family. Everyone senses this,” Nicole explained. “The restaurant’s got a really good feeling to it, and I think people feel that when they come in.” Alvaro (or Al) Giron is a partner with his parents in the new ownership of Papagayos. He bears the title of General Manager and is regarded as indispensable to the running of the restaurant. Nelson is kept busy with back of house food orders, deliveries, schedules, food prep, maintenance, and preparing the fresh tortilla chips that are served daily. Marta can be found graciously tending to customers in the dining room along with the other servers.
Lolo and Marci help to provide decorative elements that make Papagayos a fun place with happy pictures and festive decorations everywhere. Steve is the artist who creates the chalkboard signage.
Snowmageddon closed Papagayos for nine days, during which Dean and Nicole were visiting family in Washington. Nelson and Al “walked in from the Rim,” Nicole said proudly. “The only way they could get here was to walk from up by the high school. They walked all the way down in the snowstorm. They got payroll done and walked back.” That’s just the kind of people they are. The 100-year-old building withstood the record snow that fell on it. Only one small shed with a plastic roof needed to be shoveled. Because the roads were cleared for Stater Brothers trucks to make deliveries, Papagayos’ food delivery trucks could also get through to re-supply the restaurant during the snowstorms, Nelson noted.
The Stufkoskys’ plans for retirement? They bought a fifth wheel and are planning to travel.
“It’s like family taking over, because they’re family to us,” Nicole concluded. “The sun is setting on my career,” she laughed. Although she started out with a plan to go to nursing school, the road she has traveled has enhanced the mountain community. Dean added, “Yes, 40 years is a lifetime, but it has given us a lot of great memories and friendships on the mountain and off as well.” The Giron family won’t miss a beat in taking the helm of the popular eatery in the most iconic building of Lake Arrowhead Village.