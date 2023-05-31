LAKE ARROWHEAD - On June 1, 2023, the 40th anniversary of Papagayos Mexican Restaurant and Cantina, the popular restaurant will pass from the ownership of Dean and Nicole Stufkosky to the Giron Family. On Friday, June 2, mariachis will be on hand to add to a celebration of the anniversary and the transfer of ownership. Nelson and Marta Giron and their son Alvaro have been part of the Papagayos family for so long that the Stufkoskys and the Girons feel like real family.

What started out In Blue Jay as El Cantina del Papagayos in 1982 became simply Papagayos in 1983. Eleven tables were expanded to 19 in 1994 with the addition of an outside patio. The restaurant stayed in that location for 22 years. (Currently Stone Creek Bistro is on that site.) Nelson Giron went to work there in 1988, not long after he and Marta arrived from Guatemala. Nelson has been working at the restaurant ever since, and Marta joined him 17 years ago. The Stufkoskys sponsored Nelson and Marta so that they could get their United States citizenship in 2002.