R is for Ricky. B is for Beto. RB’s Steakhouse in Cedar Glen has been owned and operated by Ricky and Beto Granado since 2010. Prior to that they owned and operated Borderline in Blue Jay for four years. The current building has always been a restaurant, and Ricky and Beto bought it when it was on the market.
According to Beto, he and Ricky started out in the restaurant business as dishwashers and servers and worked their way up to restaurant ownership. Born in Mexico City, the brothers moved to Lake Arrowhead at a young age. They, plus one sister (Martha) and a cousin (Jerry) who run the kitchen make a good family team for operating the popular dining venue, along with the friendly and professional servers. The brothers didn’t train for restaurant management or study culinary arts however. Ricky has a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Science from CSU San Bernardino, and Beto studied Nursing at San Bernardino Valley College.
The steakhouse had no physical damage from Snowmageddon, although they were closed for ten days. The Granado family members and a couple of friends spent one day cleaning up after they were able to gain access to the building. Of course, some food had to be thrown out after the restaurant had been shut down by the snow, but not a lot, Beto said. The major loss, he said, was from not being able to open and serve food and drinks to customers. Insurance didn’t pay anything toward the loss of income.
RB’s Steakhouse is a landmark at the far end of the Cedar Glen business center at 29020 Oak Terrace. Customers go up a few steps and across a patio area to enter the front door of the restaurant. Immediately inside on the left is the bar, which is Beto’s domain. He said they serve traditional drinks, nothing exotic and no changing drink menu or fancy names. A few tables are located in the bar area, along with two televisions featuring sports broadcasts, but the main dining room (and the kitchen) are upstairs—as in up a flight or two of stairs. Beto added with a chuckle, “That’s my workout—going up and down the stairs.” Diners may also enjoy patio dining in good weather, and balconies upstairs on the second and third floors afford semi private open air seating for a few diners. The patio offers pet-friendly seating, and a bowl of water placed on the deck invites dogs to quench their thirst. A lot of regulars frequent RB’s, Beto said. They feel at home.
The restaurant is available for private events: weddings, business lunches, dinners, and cocktail receptions. Take-out is available by calling 909-336-4363. There is something there for every appetite, including steak, fish, and pasta.
Taco Thursday has long been a popular event at the Steakhouse. Friends come together and enjoy the food and the good times.
RB’s Steakhouse is often enlisted by the Lake Arrowhead Chamber of Commerce to cater the Home Tour dinner. This year they also provided food at cost for for the participants in the recent Rebuilding Together Day. RB’s Steakhouse came through with sub rolls, plus sliced turkey, ham, and cheese enough for 200 people that were delivered to the Twin Peaks Community Center. Sandwiches were prepared there by volunteers and delivered to all the job sites for the workers on the rebuilding projects.
RB’s Specialties showcase the variety of their menu offerings. They offer much more than steak. All entrees are served with fresh veggies, and your choice of two sides: baked potato, fries, brown rice, mac and cheese, cup of soup or dinner salad:
Seared Scallops: Sautéed with garlic-lemon-butter sauce
Pork Chop: a 12oz Tender center cut, Frenched pork chop
Baby Back Ribs: Half rack of their delicious ribs, smothered in their own bourbon BBQ sauce
Grilled Salmon: Grilled with garlic-lemon butter sauce
Fried Chicken: Four pieces of golden crispy chicken
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp: 8 prawns sautéed in garlic-lemon-butter sauce
Deep Fried Shrimp: Lightly breaded and fried, served with cocktail sauce or tartar sauce upon request
Grilled Alaskan Cod: Sautéed in garlic-lemon-butter shrimp sauce
Seafood Linguine: Sautéed scallops and shrimp on a bed of linguine noodles topped with a creamy pesto sauce
Chicken Cavatappi: Grilled Chicken Breast tossed with Cavatappi noodles and topped with creamy alfredo sauce
RB’s Steakhouse hours are:
Monday-Thursday: Bar opens at 2 pm, dining is from 4-9:00 pm.
Friday, Saturday, and Sunday they are open from 11 am- 10:00 pm
Saturday and Sunday: Brunch is served from 11 am-2:00 pm
Good people. Good place. Good food. RB’s Steakhouse is an asset to the mountain community. Take-out is available by calling 909-336-4363.