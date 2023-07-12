R is for Ricky. B is for Beto. RB’s Steakhouse in Cedar Glen has been owned and operated by Ricky and Beto Granado since 2010.  Prior to that they owned and operated Borderline in Blue Jay for four years. The current building has always been a restaurant, and Ricky and Beto bought it when it was on the market.

According to Beto, he and Ricky started out in the restaurant business as dishwashers and servers and worked their way up to restaurant ownership. Born in Mexico City, the brothers moved to Lake Arrowhead at a young age. They, plus one sister (Martha) and a cousin (Jerry) who run the kitchen make a good family team for operating the popular dining venue, along with the friendly and professional servers. The brothers didn’t train for restaurant management or study culinary arts however. Ricky has a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Science from CSU San Bernardino, and Beto studied Nursing at San Bernardino Valley College.