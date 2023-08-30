john-lorenz.jpg

John Lorenz, a realtor with Coldwell Banker Sky Ridge Realty, has earned the Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES) designation from the National Association of Realtors. This designation recognizes his expertise and commitment to serving the needs of homebuyers and sellers over the age of 50.

As an SRES designee, John has received specialized training and education on topics such as housing options, financing, tax implications, estate planning, and lifestyle transitions for seniors. He is also part of a network of realtors who can provide resources and referrals to help seniors achieve their real estate goals.