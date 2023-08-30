John Lorenz, a realtor with Coldwell Banker Sky Ridge Realty, has earned the Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES) designation from the National Association of Realtors. This designation recognizes his expertise and commitment to serving the needs of homebuyers and sellers over the age of 50.
As an SRES designee, John has received specialized training and education on topics such as housing options, financing, tax implications, estate planning, and lifestyle transitions for seniors. He is also part of a network of realtors who can provide resources and referrals to help seniors achieve their real estate goals.
Fewer than 2% of all California Realtors hold the SRES Designation.
John has been a realtor at CB Sky Ridge for over 23 years and has helped hundreds of clients buy and sell homes in the mountain communities. He is known for his professionalism, integrity, and compassion. He is dedicated to providing personalized and attentive service to his clients, especially seniors, who may face unique challenges and opportunities in the real estate market.
As Past President of the Lake Arrowhead Rotary Club, and past Chairman of the Board of the Lake Arrowhead Chamber of Commerce, Lorenz is uniquely qualified to assist Seniors and their families with some of the difficult choices they face in selling or buying property, downsizing, relocating, or moving into senior housing.
“I am honored to receive the SRES designation and to be able to serve seniors with the highest level of care and expertise,” said John Lorenz. “I understand that seniors have different needs and preferences than other buyers and sellers, and I am ready to help them navigate their options and make informed decisions that suit their lifestyle and budget.”