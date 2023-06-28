Mountain contractors and local volunteer teams reached out across the mountain communities to repair and rehabilitate homes of five citizens on the annual Rebuilding Day, organized by Rebuilding Together, Mountain Communities. Our local Rebuilding Together, formerly known as Christmas in April, originally begun by local contractors in 1995, is a way for local contracting trade volunteers, and non-trade helpers, to get involved with their communities, assuring that people in need can experience the organization’s motto, “Warm, Safe & Dry.” This was an especially important year for Rebuilding Day, since so many Crestline homes suffered damage in the snow storm. “We are a local affiliate of a national organization, with over one hundred affiliates nationwide,” said Susan Parks, secretary of the local Rebuilding Together. Parks tells how Rebuilding Together began with a single Sunday school class in Midland, Texas in the late 1980’s and spread across the country. The local chapter started when a contractor and his wife were involved in a Rebuilding Together project down the hill, and suggested to the Association of Building Contractors, San Bernardino Mountains, that this would be a great way for local people in the trade to give back and get involved their communities. So our local Rebuilding Together grew out of the Association of Building Contractors, but remains a separate entity.

For 2023, five homes of seniors or people with disabilities were selected for repairs. Several citizens applied for help, and the selection team of Rebuilding Together chose this year’s recipients, based on ten criteria. Prominent local contractors, all members of the Association of Building Contractors (ABC), were appointed House Captains. Each captain led a team of trade and non-trade volunteers from mountain communities to complete assigned tasks, with the professional lending any skills and advice, sometimes bringing other professionals for specific tasks. The contractors were assisted by non-trade coordinators to help supervise the volunteers.