The IRS has announced transition relief for plan administrators, payors, plan participants, IRA owners, and beneficiaries in connection with the change to the required beginning date for required minimum distributions (RMDs) under the SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022. The transition relief extends the deadline to roll over certain distributions that were mischaracterized as RMDs and allows beneficiaries under the 10-year rule to avoid taking an RMD in 2023. In addition, the IRS announced that final regulations related to RMDs will apply for calendar years beginning no earlier than 2024.
The required beginning date for an employee or IRA owner is April 1 of the calendar year after the calendar year in which the individual attains the applicable age. The SECURE 2.0 Act changed the applicable age from 72 to either age 73 or age 75, depending on the taxpayer’s date of birth. As a result, IRA owners who turn 72 in 2023 will not have an RMD in 2023.
The IRS grants relief relating to 2023 distributions that were mischaracterized as RMDs due to the change in the required beginning date from age 72 to 73. Under this guidance, a payor or plan administrator will not be considered to have failed to satisfy the requirements merely because of a failure to treat these distributions as eligible rollover distributions. This relief applies with respect to any distribution made from a plan between January 1, 2023, and July 31, 2023, to a participant born in 1951 (or that participant’s surviving spouse) that would have been an RMD but for the change in the required beginning date under the SECURE 2.0 Act.
60-Day Rollover Deadline Extended
The IRS also extends the 60-day rollover period for 2023 distributions mischaracterized as RMDs to September 30, 2023 for IRA distributions made to an IRA owner or the IRA owner’s surviving spouse. A rollover is permitted even if the IRA owner or surviving spouse has rolled over a distribution within the last twelve months. However, making such a rollover of the portion of an IRA distribution mischaracterized as an RMD precludes the IRA owner or surviving spouse from rolling over a distribution in the next twelve months.
Under the SECURE 2.0 Act, the entire balance of a participant’s account must be distributed within 10 years for defined contribution plan participants or IRA owners who die after December 31, 2019. The 10-year rule applies regardless of whether the participant dies before, on, or after, the required beginning date.
Proposed regulations would interpret the 10-year rule to require the beneficiary of an employee who died after his required beginning date to take an annual RMD beginning in the first calendar year after the employee’s death. Due to confusion related to the proposed regulations, a defined contribution plan will not be treated as having failed to satisfy the required distributions for failing to make an RMD in 2023 that would have been required under the proposed regulations. The IRS had previously provided transition relief in 2022 for beneficiaries who did not take RMDs in 2021 and 2022. The relief also applies to an individual who would have been liable for an excise tax.