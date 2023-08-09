The IRS has announced transition relief for plan administrators, payors, plan participants, IRA owners, and beneficiaries in connection with the change to the required beginning date for required minimum distributions (RMDs) under the SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022. The transition relief extends the deadline to roll over certain distributions that were mischaracterized as RMDs and allows beneficiaries under the 10-year rule to avoid taking an RMD in 2023. In addition, the IRS announced that final regulations related to RMDs will apply for calendar years beginning no earlier than 2024.

Required Beginning Date