The Rim of the World Historical Society and the entire mountain lost a valued friend this past Sunday. Ken Brafman died after a struggle with cancer. Ken was the Secretary for the Historical Society’s Board of Directors for the past several years but he was much more than that. He was a devoted docent at the Museum who always warmly greeted visitors and his knowledge of history made their experiences more meaningful. Ken built the Black Annie train display at the Museum which became the most popular exhibit we have. Ken spent hundreds of hours building the display which was intended to give visitors a rough idea of how trains were used to build the Little Bear Dam in the early 1900s. One of the great joys in Ken’s life was to talk about the exhibit to children and adults alike. Ken also had a passion for Rock Camp and spent many hours exploring the area accompanied by his dog Trucker. Ken was an adventurer at heart who rarely hesitated to tackle trails or roads by himself or with a member of the Historical Society all in the interest of history.
At the end of 2018 Russ Keller retired from writing the popular Mountain Mileposts and Ken took up the responsibility of continuing the columns. Ken enjoyed the challenge since it combined his education in Journalism with his passion for history. Now, in looking at Ken at 6’2” tall it may be hard to imagine him baking cookies in his kitchen but this was another activity that Ken truly enjoyed. It was difficult to find any event held at the Museum where Ken’s cookies could not be found. He enjoyed creating special cookies to celebrate Christmas, Thanksgiving, Halloween, President’s Day, Pre-opening parties, and Easter and his cookies were nearly as popular as his train exhibit.