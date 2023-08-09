Former Rim Wrestling Coach John Beresford has passed away at the age of 94. Last Thursday, August 3rd. Coach Beresford has left the Mountain Community, but left his mark becoming an icon to Rim of the World High School, the Mountain Community, and Intercollege Wrestling world. John Beresford, The Hall of Famer has passed away.

Coach Beresford, a Wrestling Hall of Famer has had a long and distinguished career within the wrestling world. He started his back in 1965 accepting a job up and above the smog of San Bernardino back at Rim of the World High School. So, both John and Wilma, his wife, started on a new adventure in the Mountain Community. At that time RIM had only three sports: football, boys’ basketball, and baseball. The principal at the time was Lester DeMint, who discovered that Beresford had a wrestling background and history was in the making. Principal DeMint asked if Beresford would be interested in starting a wrestling team. With a yes commitment from Beresford the began the focus and determination of not just starting a wrestling program at Rim, but finding a place to have practices and matches that fit the requirements for competition.  Coach Beresford found a storage room with old textbooks, broken desks, and other junk, and he got permission to clean it up, move in the wrestling mats and begin practices.  His first year as wrestling coach there were 8 students on the team from a school population of about 485 students, grades 7-12. At that time, they had a staggered schedule to accommodate the students.  