Former Rim Wrestling Coach John Beresford has passed away at the age of 94. Last Thursday, August 3rd. Coach Beresford has left the Mountain Community, but left his mark becoming an icon to Rim of the World High School, the Mountain Community, and Intercollege Wrestling world. John Beresford, The Hall of Famer has passed away.
Coach Beresford, a Wrestling Hall of Famer has had a long and distinguished career within the wrestling world. He started his back in 1965 accepting a job up and above the smog of San Bernardino back at Rim of the World High School. So, both John and Wilma, his wife, started on a new adventure in the Mountain Community. At that time RIM had only three sports: football, boys’ basketball, and baseball. The principal at the time was Lester DeMint, who discovered that Beresford had a wrestling background and history was in the making. Principal DeMint asked if Beresford would be interested in starting a wrestling team. With a yes commitment from Beresford the began the focus and determination of not just starting a wrestling program at Rim, but finding a place to have practices and matches that fit the requirements for competition. Coach Beresford found a storage room with old textbooks, broken desks, and other junk, and he got permission to clean it up, move in the wrestling mats and begin practices. His first year as wrestling coach there were 8 students on the team from a school population of about 485 students, grades 7-12. At that time, they had a staggered schedule to accommodate the students.
Coach Beresford coached wrestling at RIM for thirty years and stayed on for another two years to help the new coach out. He retired from teaching in 1999 and has been a substitute teacher on the mountain up until the last few years. Every year the RIM wrestling team honors its former coach by hosting the Beresford Wrestling Tournament at RIM of the World High School.
In January of 2021, Rim of the World High School hosted the CIF Wrestling Team Championship Duals Meet, which included the top 15 teams competing for the championship title. Additionally, before the matches got underway, former RIM Wrestling Coach John Beresford was recognized, and honored with his own banner for having been inducted into the CIF Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2015 at the Laguna Hills Community Center.
Joey Dorsey is currently the Rim of the World Wrestling Coach, and I reached out to Coach Dorsey asking how Coach Beresford affected his live, Coach Dorsey replied, “To say Coach Beresford impacted my life would be an understatement. I would not be who I am if it weren’t for him. That is the man that started the program that I went through and now run. All I can say is that I aspire to be half the coach that Beresford was. He had a way of making you believe in yourself. I will continue his tradition of building up young athletes. I will hold the team to a higher standard to achieve the kind of success that he did. Coach Beresford coached multiple state and national placers and champions as well as CIF and Masters championship teams all at a school less than half the size of most of the competition. He is in the wrestling hall of fame for his outstanding accomplishments as a coach and his unmatched devotion to the sport of wrestling. His dedication to wrestling extended far beyond his years as a head coach, 94-year-old coach Beresford sat in a chair for six hours watching wrestling this past December to cheer on his team at the annual Beresford Invitational wrestling tournament. The annual tournament will be held December 2nd, 2023, following the annual MVD women’s tournament on December 1st. This year we are going to do something special in Coach Beresford’s honor. I would like to encourage all the members of the community, especially Rim alumni to attend! Coach Beresford will be missed, but never forgotten. His legacy will live on through all who enter the tunnel.”
Pete Farrara, former head wrestling coach and currently assistant coach at Rim said about Coach Beresford, “This was a tough one to keep short! He is the reason Rim of the World Wrestling is on the map? - - - “One of Coach Beresford’s most endearing qualities was his ability to tell a captivating story about his time as Head Wrestling Coach at Rim of the World High School! His tales were filled with wisdom, humor, and inspiration, which our high school wrestlers would enjoy hearing at the annual Beresford Tournament held in his honor. He taught us that every obstacle we encounter either on the mat or in life was an opportunity to learn and become stronger. He will be missed in the California wrestling world and his legacy as one of CIF greatest coaches will be a tough act to follow”.
Dave Otey said, “Coach Beresford and The Beresford Family have lived as they taught and coached. God First, Family and RIM!” Truly a Legend!”
Scott Craft who was one of coach Beresford’s athletes said “When I think of Coach Beresford, I think of 2 things, 1 that he lived the life everyone dreams about and 2 the selfless way he did it. 1st Beresford taught and coached, retired and substitute taught till he was 89, with love, respect and humor, then passing at 94. What a successful and respectful life he had, well done, Coach B. 2ndly Coach started a program that few would’ve had the vision to do, or the passion or perseverance to complete. I believe that I have a strong work ethic today due to the lessons I learned in wrestling with Coach, and he pushed me to use those skills throughout my life. I grew up without a father, and he was one of those people who filled in the learning gaps a young boy has and encouraged me to push for great things. Much of what is emphasized in school is always about test scores, but Coach was one of those influential people that kept kids in school, taught them to believe in themselves and to strive for great things and sometimes to give back to others by coaching and following down that same path. Thanks for all you did for me, Coach. You were a great mentor to me and so many others. I have great memories and friends from what you started, and you will be missed but never forgotten. I can’t wait till I see you again one day and we will have plenty of time for all the stories. God has finally given you the time required to tell all your stories, Love You Coach B.”
Coach Beresford has become a legend. He was not born to become one but through his character and the way he lived his life, led by example is how one becomes a legend. For those of us who go to know Coach Beresford, we were fortunate, we were lucky, a part of the few that were privileged to know him, and we honor him. Coach Beresford may be gone from us now, but his character, honor and integrity will still live on. Rim Pride!