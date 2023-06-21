brian-cohen-team.jpg

Local top producing real estate agent, Brian L Cohen, was recently given the prestigious recognition of being listed among top 1% of real estate agents in the United States. Brian has been connected to the San Bernardino mountains for over 40 years, after his father, Dr. Elwood Cohen, local family physician, purchased a family cabin in 1982. Brian has a passion for real estate and understands the area and the uniqueness of mountain properties.

Andrea Reis said her team (The Reis Starlight Group) was just recognized as being in the top 10% of agents in San Bernardino County. They are part of the “newest and best” team of real estate and property rental agents on the mountain, says Brian. Arrowhead Property Rental, which has been in business for 44 years and has been at the current location for about 30 years, is teamed with the newly-minted Arrowhead Premier Properties, both under the ownership of Brian L Cohen. The combined offices are located on the upper level of Lake Arrowhead Village. The long-awaited sign should arrive any day now to be placed above the door at the entrance to their inviting office space.