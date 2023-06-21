Local top producing real estate agent, Brian L Cohen, was recently given the prestigious recognition of being listed among top 1% of real estate agents in the United States. Brian has been connected to the San Bernardino mountains for over 40 years, after his father, Dr. Elwood Cohen, local family physician, purchased a family cabin in 1982. Brian has a passion for real estate and understands the area and the uniqueness of mountain properties.
Andrea Reis said her team (The Reis Starlight Group) was just recognized as being in the top 10% of agents in San Bernardino County. They are part of the “newest and best” team of real estate and property rental agents on the mountain, says Brian. Arrowhead Property Rental, which has been in business for 44 years and has been at the current location for about 30 years, is teamed with the newly-minted Arrowhead Premier Properties, both under the ownership of Brian L Cohen. The combined offices are located on the upper level of Lake Arrowhead Village. The long-awaited sign should arrive any day now to be placed above the door at the entrance to their inviting office space.
Seasoned agents Andrea Reis and Stalette Self, along with Abbey Thomason, the newest member of the team whom the longtime professionals described as “a rockstar,” along with Brian, Brenda Shinkle and Broker Todd Frelinger, make up the Arrowhead Premier Properties team of agents. Brenda Shinkle brings 33 years of experience with a background in lending. She has an especially clear understanding of the importance of assessing what price range a buyer can qualify for.
“Arrowhead Property Rental is the #1 Full-Service Property Management company and has been providing exceptional property management & vacation rentals since 1979, including lakefront homes, cabins, and condos, with high-end amenities and beautiful surroundings,” according to their website: https://www.arrowheadrent.com .
They serve both long-term and short-term renters throughout the mountain. Jennifer Aguirre manages the rental side of the business and brings 33 years of rental experience to the team. Included in property management is Brenda Shinkle who works in both areas along with Lindsey Adams, assistant and social media creator for both the sales and rental side of the business.
Brian L Cohen who bought the property rental business late last year, combined the services it offers with his newly-established Arrowhead Premier Properties. Starting fresh in April, after the period of recovery from the winter storms, and during a period of rising interest rates, the ingenuity and experience of these veterans have been put to the test. Brian is confident rates will begin to be rolled back before the end of the year. “Sales are still good and we are seeing more fulltime buyers than we did during the pandemic,” Brian said. The team uses its resources to connect people who want to live on the mountain with a place that meets their needs—from Crestline to Big Bear.
The team members are excited about working together in the same office. There is a longstanding professional relationship among them and a great deal of mutual respect. They combine their experience into a “one-stop shopping” professional team for real estate services. The Realtors go out as teams and preview properties for clients. They often agree, “This house would be perfect for this client.” They can show the house to the client virtually if they can’t be up on the mountain right away. They can also recommend lenders, insurance agents and local service providers for repairs. “Be proactive and make sure your clients can get insurance as quickly as possible,” Andrea advised.
What should clients know? “Local, professional, fulltime agents are important,” Brian said immediately. “They have their finger on the pulse of the market. Would you hire a lawyer who had a part-time job as a bartender to represent you in your case?” he asked. “No, you want a full-time dedicated professional. Listen to our advice.” Realtors who live on the mountain are essential. Realtors from down the mountain should refer their clients to agents who live on the mountain and are familiar with nuances with mountain real estate like lake rights, etc., rather than trying to sell properties they aren’t familiar with.
“We aggressively market our homes,” Brian stressed. “It’s not just putting
a sign outside and hoping someone will stop by.” Realtors will help stage a home for sellers. They also show buyers houses they can qualify for and that meet their needs. Brian said, “Part of this business is being a psychologist. It’s an emotional time for everybody. Maybe Grandpa built the cabin 80 years ago,” to which Brenda added, “We help people get through things and we also make their dreams come true.” When clients refer their friends and family, the agents know they have done their job well.
As Brian said on his personal website, “Being an active real estate investor, with experience rehabbing, designing and staging homes, I offer a unique view point of the real estate market and can recognize value and help you maximize the value opportunity with your property” (https://www.cohen-realty.com/). Andrea adds value with her experience with interior design, and Brian’s wife Liza J Cohen is also a decorator and has assisted with many renovations and home staging projects.
“Mountain Realtors don’t wear heels!” Starlette declared. “They wear Vans and boots!” Woman realtors are apt to get a high heel caught in a deck, climb lots of stairs, or walk through cedar duff or mud in showing a mountain home. Starlette is currently working with another unidentified celebrity client. (The celebrities whose homes are pointed out on the Arrowhead Queen tour are those who USED to live along the lake. The identities and homes of current famous homeowners are a discreetly-kept secret.)
After Snowmageddon hit, the realtors called their clients and recommended they get a home inspection to assess any damage and repairs. They helped them know what to do about gas meter checks and other concerns related to the heavy snow load.
The team of experienced agents that has come together to provide a spectrum of services works together very well. “It’s a family, not a sorority,” Starlette emphasized as the team was gathered around a table finishing up the lunch and camaraderie they had shared in their new location.