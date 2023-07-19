CRESTLINE - Over 40 motorcycles, mostly Harley-Davidsons, were lined up on Lake Drive on Saturday morning, in preparation for the Ride the Rim Run, originating at the Stockade Restaurant.  Chrome pipes and wheels glinted in the morning sun, as the riders prepared for “KSU,” or “kick stands up” beginning a tour of just under 100 miles. The run would take riders up Lake Gregory Drive to Highway 18, then along to Rim of the World to Lake Arrowhead, with a stop at Lake Arrowhead Brewing Company. They would continue to Big Bear, stopping at Murray’s Saloon, Kallan’s Bar and Grill in Sugarloaf, circumnavigating Big Bear Lake, and finally returning to the Stockade sometime in the afternoon. The party would begin at one o’clock with a solo guitarist Deacon Dimes, in the back, followed by Aces & Eights rock band around 2:30. “At seven we’ve got Steve Devotion and the Rock ‘n Roll Time Machine, said Chip Anzalone, owner of the Stockade and promoter of Ride the Rim Run. Anzalone was handing out promotional t-shirts in the bar.

This is the first year of the event, and Anzalone hopes to make it happen annually. “This event is about community, a group of people getting together to discuss and to ride. We’re going to have all kinds of bikes and people up here. It’s not like ‘let’s get a bunch of bike club guys up here.’” There is no charge to participate in the run.