CRESTLINE - Over 40 motorcycles, mostly Harley-Davidsons, were lined up on Lake Drive on Saturday morning, in preparation for the Ride the Rim Run, originating at the Stockade Restaurant. Chrome pipes and wheels glinted in the morning sun, as the riders prepared for “KSU,” or “kick stands up” beginning a tour of just under 100 miles. The run would take riders up Lake Gregory Drive to Highway 18, then along to Rim of the World to Lake Arrowhead, with a stop at Lake Arrowhead Brewing Company. They would continue to Big Bear, stopping at Murray’s Saloon, Kallan’s Bar and Grill in Sugarloaf, circumnavigating Big Bear Lake, and finally returning to the Stockade sometime in the afternoon. The party would begin at one o’clock with a solo guitarist Deacon Dimes, in the back, followed by Aces & Eights rock band around 2:30. “At seven we’ve got Steve Devotion and the Rock ‘n Roll Time Machine, said Chip Anzalone, owner of the Stockade and promoter of Ride the Rim Run. Anzalone was handing out promotional t-shirts in the bar.
This is the first year of the event, and Anzalone hopes to make it happen annually. “This event is about community, a group of people getting together to discuss and to ride. We’re going to have all kinds of bikes and people up here. It’s not like ‘let’s get a bunch of bike club guys up here.’” There is no charge to participate in the run.
“At the end of the day, all I’m trying to do is here is have a community place, and bring in people who have never been to Crestline. My goal is to show how great this community is. I can use this place as a platform to do that, which has always been my vision for this place. We’re always going to have the naysayers, the people that don’t want people to come up to our mountain, but we need people to stand up for us, because without tourism, we’re nothing. There’s no economy. The population living here are not by themselves going to support the businesses that employ local people here. They help us get through the winter, and I love that, but we have to get visitors up here, to spend their money.”
Scott, from Las Vegas, brought his Harley-Davidson Road Glide ST, and a group of twelve, to the event. ”I heard about it from a buddy. We left at 7:30 this morning. It was 90 degrees when we left.” Scott and his companions were considering a dip in Big Bear Lake.
One group of riders actually came from Big Bear. The Moose Riders are affiliated with the Big Bear Moose Lodge in Fawnskin. “We’ll actually be going on another ride tomorrow that will end up here in Crestline,” said a Moose Sergeant-at Arms. Another couple rented a bike for the day. “We needed a new engine for mine, so we had to rent one.”
Juan Carlos came up from the San Fernando Valley after hearing about the run from a friend. Jose and his partner came up from San Bernardino. He was admiring another Harley model that cost $40,000 new. Eric, from Valley of Enchantment, brought his Honda Gold Wing, one of the only bikes that showed up that wasn’t a Harley-Davidson.
Another non-Harley was nicely detailed Yamaha Custom, ridden by Big Lou, a retired auto body specialist from San Bernardino. Spencer, a friend of Anzalone’s from Los Angeles, brought up a vintage 1950 Harley FL chopper, which made it to Crestline, but was having some minor issues just before KSU. They were resolved in time for the run.
Anzalone expected 30 – 35 riders to show up. He didn’t promote the event heavily. He made arrangements with nearby merchants for motorcycle parking. In the end, he was pleased with the turnout of over 50, counting some later joiners at Lake Arrowhead Brewing Company. But Anzalone had to balance the response to promotion with the needs of the community. If he heavily promoted the event, what if 600 riders showed up? “It would be awesome, but I think the town wouldn’t like me. I have to tread lightly.”
Chip Anzalone has a history with motorcycles. “I got interested in motorcycles growing up: the father of a friend taught me how to work on them. That really got me into it. I am also into old cars; I have three up here, including a 1929 Ford Deluxe Coupe. I love motorcycles, I love engines, I love cars, I love American stuff.”
Anzalone, as a promoter, has other plans as well for bringing people up to the community. “Next year we are going to have a two-day music festival.” But Chip says he would like to have more cooperation from other Crestline groups, who have been resistant to his efforts, because he serves beer. “I’m the only place of this type in Crestline that has events that bring people into the town. I’m looking at an event that could bring large-scale bands.”
He also feels people need to stand up for community businesses in social media. Most online opinions on businesses show negative bias He feels those who support local businesses need to counteract the negativity. He likes to ask “What are you doing for your community? I employ 23 people. Are you sending employees home with money to take care of their kids who may want to grow up and stay in this community?”
By the afternoon, Anzalone was pleased with how the run went. “We only had two or three breakdowns, and someone actually went down. But they’re okay.” The minor mishap took place on the Arctic Circle portion of the route. A group of riders had arrived for entertainment and refreshments. Others had been delayed a pause to enjoy immersing in the lake waters at Fawnskin. The promoter was already considering how to make next year’s Ride the Rim Run even better. First, he wants to figure out how to not schedule it on the hottest day of the year.