Now in their third year, the Duffy boats have proven to be a popular attraction at Lake Gregory Regional Park. You may have seen them out on the waters, quietly cruising beyond the inflatable play area and swimming beaches.
Technically known as Duffy Electric Boats, these boats are popular in Southern California waterways. Duffy boats are in operation in Newport Harbor, Huntington Harbour, Long Beach, and also at Marina del Rey. They are electric and run on rechargeable batteries. Duffy electric boats are designed primarily for harbors, bays, rivers and small lakes. In protected waters, Duffy boats can handle winds up to 40 mph. Although these boats are not designed for open seas, a Duffy model actually navigated out to and around Catalina Island in 25 knot winds, according to the Duffy company. The Lake Gregory Duffys, and other water activities, are operated by Lake Gregory Company, the managers of Lake Gregory Regional Park.
Nathan Godwin, General Manager of Lake Gregory Company, said “The decision to use Duffy boats was a collaborative idea. Before we even got the contract (to manage Lake Gregory), we brainstormed what we liked to do when we visited other places.” Godwin and his associates took a field trip, unannounced, to visit the Duffy Boats at Newport Harbor. “Everybody we talked to loved the boats.” Another positive point for the decision was that the boats are manufactured in California. The Duffy factory is in Adelanto. Spare parts for the Duffys are easily shipped, or even picked up at the factory.
Six Duffy 18’s were added to the Lake Gregory fleet of recreational watercraft. According to Godwin, the response from visitors and locals has been “wonderful.” The Duffy rentals are available all year, depending on weather conditions. The hard tops that shelter the passengers have held up well after some extreme snow events. And when snow covers the lakeshore, “the view is breathtaking. It’s the thing to do,” says Godwin. “Viewing the lake in any weather from a Duffy boat is quite a different experience than driving around the lake.”
“Duffy boats are our biggest sales,” says Gianna DeFusco, Lake Gregory Company employee. “They are the nicest things here, and it’s such a relaxing ride. It’s usually super quiet out there.”
“Driving the boat is pretty straightforward,” according to DeFusco. “It’s like driving a car, but you have to remember there’s water, so it’s not like solid stopping. We have people to come out and help you dock when you honk your horn at the end.” To operate the boat, the driver must be at least 21 years old. Each boat can hold nine passengers, and boarding is fairly easy. Lake Gregory Company has hosted Crest Forest Seniors on the boats more than once. Children are welcome, and life vests are provided for any size. Each boat has comfortable cushions, and a built-in audio system that easily links to your smart phone through Bluetooth. Passengers can bring their custom boating playlist to accompany their cruise, and there is a smart phone holder near the wheel of the boat. At a top speed of six mph, passengers can relax and enjoy the views of Lake Gregory and its wildlife. The cost for rental is $129 for one hour, or $249 for two hours. Boat rentals are included in Lake Gregory Company yearly memberships.
Other water craft are available, as well. Rental offerings include pedal boats, featuring the new swan boat; row boats, for a good upper body workout; kayaks, great for a couple; stand-up paddle boards, also known as SUPs; and canoes, for the traditional alpine lake experience. Visitors may also pay a launch fee to operate their own durable personal boat or SUP. Fishing passes are also available, and the lake is regularly stocked with trout. Seeing the lake from any type of boat will increase visitor’s appreciation for the beauty of the lake. The Lake Gregory Regional Park hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The beach and inflatable water park remain very popular this summer, but these activities are mostly contained in the west end of the lake, leaving the remainder for boating and fishing. An additional dock has been added near the Leisure Shores Senior Center and the grassy Meadow.