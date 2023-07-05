duffy-boat.jpg

Now in their third year, the Duffy boats have proven to be a popular attraction at Lake Gregory Regional Park. You may have seen them out on the waters, quietly cruising beyond the inflatable play area and swimming beaches.

Technically known as Duffy Electric Boats, these boats are popular in Southern California waterways. Duffy boats are in operation in Newport Harbor, Huntington Harbour, Long Beach, and also at Marina del Rey. They are electric and run on rechargeable batteries. Duffy electric boats are designed primarily for harbors, bays, rivers and small lakes. In protected waters, Duffy boats can handle winds up to 40 mph. Although these boats are not designed for open seas, a Duffy model actually navigated out to and around Catalina Island in 25 knot winds, according to the Duffy company. The Lake Gregory Duffys, and other water activities, are operated by Lake Gregory Company, the managers of Lake Gregory Regional Park.