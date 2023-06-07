LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA - Derek Leistra, President of the Rim of the World Association of REALTORS® (Rim Association), addressed Rim Association realtors and affiliates at last Wednesday’s meeting held at the Lake Arrowhead Resort. Leistra announced that the Rim Association of Realtors had awarded three scholarships, ranging from $500 to $1000, to deserving high school seniors from Rim High. Additionally, Leistra encouraged members to consider running for the upcoming board election, recognizing their vital role in shaping the association’s future.

The event proceeded with the introduction of Dr. Kimberly Fricker, Superintendent of the Rim of the World Unified School District. Recognized as a Mountain Hero by Rotary, Dr. Fricker received praise from Leistra for her commitment to running the Rim High shelter during the last unprecedented snow storms.