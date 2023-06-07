LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA - Derek Leistra, President of the Rim of the World Association of REALTORS® (Rim Association), addressed Rim Association realtors and affiliates at last Wednesday’s meeting held at the Lake Arrowhead Resort. Leistra announced that the Rim Association of Realtors had awarded three scholarships, ranging from $500 to $1000, to deserving high school seniors from Rim High. Additionally, Leistra encouraged members to consider running for the upcoming board election, recognizing their vital role in shaping the association’s future.
The event proceeded with the introduction of Dr. Kimberly Fricker, Superintendent of the Rim of the World Unified School District. Recognized as a Mountain Hero by Rotary, Dr. Fricker received praise from Leistra for her commitment to running the Rim High shelter during the last unprecedented snow storms.
“Improving student access to higher education is one of my goals,” said Dr. Fricker who expressed her dedication to forging a robust partnership between the school district and the Rim Association, outlining her goals, including the repurposing of school facilities and exploring the potential for a bond measure to address critical upgrades and provide emergency community spaces.
During the ensuing Q&A session, concerns emerged regarding the Grandview Elementary property. Dr. Fricker responded by announcing that, following an initial unsuccessful attempt at selling the property, it would be open for bidding in the general market through the last week of August. Moreover, Dr. Fricker provided an update on the escrow process for the Blue Jay Cinema property, revealing that closure was expected by the end of June, albeit with certain title issues.
Taking the floor next, Crystal Upton, Executive Director of Arrowhead Woods Architectural Committee (AWAC), addressed the audience. Upton assumed the position earlier this year following the (sudden) departure of the previous executive director. She informed attendees that approximately 299 AWAC applications were currently pending, assuring them that all associated costs and inspection fees related to the recent storms would be waived. Upton also addressed general complaints, clarifying that issues like neighbors’ trash fell outside AWAC’s purview. She underscored ongoing collaboration efforts with contractors and roofers, while simultaneously working on an interactive website aimed at providing valuable information for prospective buyers.
Regarding the potential merger between the Lake Arrowhead Community Services District (LACSD) and AWAC, Upton dispelled misinformation. Upton stressed that if a vote whether to merge or not were to occur, it would be conducted per lot rather than per San Bernardino County registered voters. Transparency emerged as a key theme, with Upton acknowledging past communication shortcomings and expressing her commitment to improvement for the betterment of the community.
During the subsequent Q&A session with Upton, Upton emphasized that SB1405 is not a ‘partnership’ between AWAC and LACSD, it is an ‘acquisition’, and that would leave AWAC’s board with no authority within LACSD.
Wrapping up the event, Derek Leistra clarified the Rim Association’s position on SB 1405, ensuring attendees that the Association’s support is to allow SB 1405 to materialize so the community can decide if they want such merger, or not.
The gathering provided a platform for the real estate community to address significant issues, underscoring their commitment to transparency and collaboration.