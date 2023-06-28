CRESTLINE - In Crestline’s “swingin” heyday, family-oriented amusement centers were located throughout town. Penny arcades, miniature golf, a movie theater, and a bowling alley were all available to visitors and residents. Today, of all these establishments, only the bowling alley remains. Rim Bowling and Entertainment Center is an anchor of the Lake Drive business district, providing not only bowling, but also a Subway franchise, a pizzeria, and an arcade. Jody Glaviano, along with her husband Joseph, manages the complex and provides activity and refreshment for community families.
The bowling alley, currently open Thursday through Sunday, has a full league night on Thursdays, with 14 teams hitting the boards, leaving two alleys for open, or non-league, bowling. Currently, the youngest league bowler is 15, and the oldest is 85. Although the bowling alley in Crestline dates at least back to the sixties, the technology on the lanes is state of the art, with colorful displays, and of course, automatic scoring. The Glaviano’s put in automatic scoring when they took over the building in 2008. “Very few people know how to score bowling; even many league players can’t do it,” said Jody. Open bowling at Rim Bowling is not by reservation, and busy times vary. “You need a crystal ball to know what to expect. But if it’s raining out, we’re packed,” Jody commented. Local groups use the center for celebrations as well. Rim Bowling has special accommodations for very young bowlers.