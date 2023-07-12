Jenny Haberlin, Chief Business Official from Rim of the World School District confirmed the escrow closed on the sale of the Rim of the World Unified School District (Rim) Building located at the junction of North Bay and Highway 189 in Blue Jay yesterday, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. A fence was immediately set up encompassing the parking lot and the structure.
The sale was announced two years ago in April of 2021 during a press conference.
As reported, declining school enrollment over the years has lead to financial distress, one of many factors leading to putting this under-utilized property on the market.
School district funding comes in the form of State funding based on average daily attendance. Therefore, declining enrollment means the school receives less revenue. The decision to sell is to help the school district to consolidate and to use existing buildings.
Last year, the Rim administration vacated the Blue Jay School District building and relocated the district office to Lake Gregory’s administrative building.
For Rim’s property market, under-utilized school district property could command generous sale prices. “The proceeds could be applied to repairs and modernization of other existing properties,” said Rim Chief Business Official Jenny Haberlin two years ago at the press conference.
The buyer has been confirmed as 5th Street Developments LLC and the intended use of the property is to be further confirmed by the buyer. However, those involved in the remodeling project confirmed it would be a Grocery Outlet.