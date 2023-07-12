old-blue-jay-theater-building.jpg

Jenny Haberlin, Chief Business Official from Rim of the World School District confirmed the escrow closed on the sale of the Rim of the World Unified School District (Rim) Building located at the junction of North Bay and Highway 189 in Blue Jay yesterday, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. A fence was immediately set up encompassing the parking lot and the structure.

The sale was announced two years ago in April of 2021 during a press conference.