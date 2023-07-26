“After our snow emergency this spring, we have pulled together leaders in our mountain communities, as well as San Bernardino County VOAD, representatives from FEMA, SBA, CalOES, and Red Cross, to learn how we could work together to create the Rim Communities Resource Alliance,” said Rudy Westervelt, founder. “Our footprint in the Rim Communities will extend from Green Valley Lake through Cedar Pines Park.”
Westervelt reported that a website for services available throughout the year for mountain residents and visitors, as well as a one-stop location for up-to-date information during emergencies, such as fires, earthquakes, extreme snow levels, rock slides and other natural disasters would be developed. The information will include road conditions, food distribution points, and shelter locations.