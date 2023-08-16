With the start of a new school year, last Thursday August 10th, it also brings a brings a new season for sports. Summer workouts and practices prepare the teams for pre-season competitions, while moving into league hones their skills to be more competitive. The entire Rim High School athletic program has traditionally been at the top of their leagues, and we expect this year to be much of the same. Fall sports include Girls Volleyball, Cross Country, Football, Cheerleading and Girls Tennis, and they are in full swing preparing for the season.
The Girls’ Volleyball team jumped out on the courts last Saturday and hosted a scrimmage with Pacific Christian and Excelsior High School for a time of practice, fun, and just getting out on the court to play some volleyball. As this is a new season, the time on the court was beneficial as coaches made player adjustments and gave coaching input to the players.
I got a chance to meet with the Rim of the World Girls Volleyball seniors and want to introduce them to you. First is Alana Wallace; her favorite subject is math, and she aspires to be a surgeon. Next up is Isabella Horan and she is looking forward to being a pediatric nurse helping newborns coming into the world. We have Dayanara Ortega who wants to become a sports trainer. Another senior, Stevie Wallace will be on the Girls Soccer team again this year and although she is not sure, she is leaning towards sports management or criminology as career options. Makenzie Derwin says she just wants to see what happens. When I asked her if she might aspire to become president, her response was, “oh no, not president!” The 6th senior on the Girls Volleyball team is Simran Sleithger and she wants to become an orthodontist.
As the season begins, the teams, their coaches and all involved in the programs invite the community to come out for some exciting Girls Volleyball matches and support the team and this year’s seniors. Their first pre-season home match is on Thursday, August 24th, in the gym starting at 3:15. Go Rim!
Another program note, varsity football has a scrimmage at home, with Capo Valley, beginning at 4 pm on Thursday, August 17.