With the start of a new school year, last Thursday August 10th, it also brings a brings a new season for sports.  Summer workouts and practices prepare the teams for pre-season competitions, while moving into league hones their skills to be more competitive. The entire Rim High School athletic program has traditionally been at the top of their leagues, and we expect this year to be much of the same.  Fall sports include Girls Volleyball, Cross Country, Football, Cheerleading and Girls Tennis, and they are in full swing preparing for the season.

The Girls’ Volleyball team jumped out on the courts last Saturday and hosted a scrimmage with Pacific Christian and Excelsior High School for a time of practice, fun, and just getting out on the court to play some volleyball. As this is a new season, the time on the court was beneficial as coaches made player adjustments and gave coaching input to the players.  