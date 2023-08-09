2023-06DavidAnderson.jpg

Joins Prestigious U.S. Marine Corps Band Program

David Anderson knew getting accepted to the elite U.S. Marine Corps Musician Enlistment Option Program (MEOP) was a long shot if not next to impossible. After all the Marine Corps Band is the oldest professional musical organization in the United States and one of the hardest music programs to get into in the world. Every year, thousands of hopeful students apply and a small handful gets in — as few as 4%.