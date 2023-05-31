LAKE ARROWHEAD - I had the privilege recently to interview the Valedictorian and Salutatorian from the class of 2023. These two ladies are remarkable and should serve as inspiration for all of us. For their outstanding academic achievement Neva Hidagat has been awarded the Valedictorian position and Adeline Epstein is the Salutatorian.

Neva is an outstanding individual with what appears to be unbound energy and focus. Neva’s accomplishments began early in elementary school, and she is a driving force looking towards the future.