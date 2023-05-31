LAKE ARROWHEAD - I had the privilege recently to interview the Valedictorian and Salutatorian from the class of 2023. These two ladies are remarkable and should serve as inspiration for all of us. For their outstanding academic achievement Neva Hidagat has been awarded the Valedictorian position and Adeline Epstein is the Salutatorian.
Neva is an outstanding individual with what appears to be unbound energy and focus. Neva’s accomplishments began early in elementary school, and she is a driving force looking towards the future.
Neva has worked as a Clinical Research Intern researching neuroinflammation and related illnesses, she has taught violin to kids in our community, she has been a part of the Arrowhead Arts Strings Program since 5th grade. She was president of the Debate Team and Mock Trial Club at Rim of the World High School. Neva has been treasurer of the National Honor Society at Rim. And amazingly she has been the Indonesian Figure Skating National Champion (she figure skated competitively for 10 years and earned two US Figure Skating Gold Medalist awards). She has worked as a journalist and intern for the Mountain News throughout high school and represented the American Legion at Girls State.
With her experience studying and playing the violin, she has recorded solo violin parts for a composition with a Grammy award winning producer/composer. Neva has won third at the state level of the American Legion Oratorical Contest and performed in an Italian Concert tour with the Mountain Top Strings of California and made it as a World Finalist in Odyssey of the Mind (a spontaneous and creative thinking competition) with her Rim teammates.
I asked Neva about her life with her family growing up in small-town Lake Arrowhead. She responded, “It’s really hard to name just one special memory I’ve shared with my family. But a recurring experience is the many hours we’ve spent in the car together. We talk about everything under the sun, share our favorite songs, laugh, and most importantly, spend time together. Family car rides get the wheels in my head turning by reminding me of everything I am grateful for. No matter how many potholes I hit, my family has always supported the destination I was trying to reach, whether it be Domino’s pizza or my dream school! I even wrote one of my essays that got me into Stanford on the way to eat BBQ down the hill.” She followed up by acknowledging the benefits of attending Rim High School and living in our small community. “The people in this community are truly special. My violin students for example have brightened my life and inspired me to be my best self. I’ve learned from the devoted people I’ve volunteered with how great it is to help others. My peers, teachers, and the staff at Rim have helped make high school memorable. The diverse interactions I’ve had in this community alone give me a unique worldview that will help me navigate these next steps in life. I can’t help but feel grateful to have grown up in Lake Arrowhead.” When asked what emotions she is experiencing as she soon graduates from Rim High School, her answer: “I feel so thankful for everyone who has helped shape my high school experiences. I’m excited to see what’s waiting for me out there.”
Neva revealed her college plans for next year. “This fall I’ll be attending Stanford University to pursue my interests in the intersections between medicine, business, and technology. I’m excited to meet new people, gain deeper knowledge of how I can contribute to the world, join some of the many fascinating clubs they have to offer, and be an active part of the Stanford community. I can’t wait for the holistic college experience - I’m going to make the most of it!
When asked what she is most going to miss, other than parents and friends, pets etc., Neva acknowledged, “I haven’t slept on a dorm mattress yet, but I’m pretty sure I’ll miss my bed at home. The next thing I’ll miss is also something I’m kind of excited to be leaving: the comfort of a place I’m familiar with. The unknown is a little bit scary, but I’m looking forward to the adventure.” As students, ready to go out in the world and make their way, we asked first Neva what she saw as a major issue facing her generation in the next 10-15 years? “Our generation faces an empathy gap. It can be hard to care about something happening thousands of miles away when it seems like it has no effect on us. I think the remedy is realizing the immediate impact your actions can have on the people right next to you. I hope we can fuel genuine connections and conversations with people. After all, we’re all humans, just being.” Both of our award winners have grown up together and became friends even before high school. We asked what it was like as kids growing up in the Lake Arrowhead area and going to school with each other.
Neva’s response: “Addy was my first friend when I started going to school at MPH in 8th grade. We’ve done so many things together, from running away from coyotes on a hike to attempting to study for AP Calculus tests. We love this one Gilmore Girls episode where the main female protagonist graduates from high school, it’s crazy to think that now it’s about to happen to us! No matter where we end up, I know that we’ll stay lifelong friends.” They shared insights about how their friendship has lasted over the years. Neva said, “I think we’re both adventurous and similar in a lot of ways. We’re always there to help each other make both small and life-changing decisions and support each other no matter what.” Adeline added, “One thing that I admire most about Neva, is that she is always encouraging me to try something new with her. Whether it is food, an activity, or attempting to run around the neighborhood, we constantly experience different things with each other, and I’d say that would be the cornerstone in our friendship.” Our Salutatorian, Adeline is a great student athlete with apparently endless energy for both sports, and academics. She teaches cello to children on the mountain, and she is a National Honor Society Member. Adeline played Varsity Tennis for 3 years and have been on the team since 9th grade and was the varsity tennis captain. Adeline has been assisting Coach Audra Scopen with the Boys tennis team (Stat Girl) for 2 years. Adeline has been tutoring children in the community and has been involved in the LCAP (Local Control Accountability Plan) student representative. Adeline has also been a part of Arrowhead Arts Strings Program since 5th grade and has been working as an on-call receptionist at the Lake Arrowhead Country Club since May 2020.
When asked about her memories and feelings growing up in our small community Adeline answered, “I moved to the mountain when I was 2 years old and have been attending schools in the Rim school district my entire life. I first met Neva in the 8th grade, and the foundation of our friendship first began all because of the divergent book series. Our hangouts after the long school days mostly consisted of reading or watching the movies together and analyzing all the differences. I no longer need the divergent series as an excuse to appear at Neva’s house, as she has become my closest friend, and all of my favorite high school experiences seem to be when I am with her.” Adeline shared some special, kind of nostalgic experiences growing up here with her family. “When I was younger, every day of summer consisted of my mom leading my sister and I outside on our patio with a book in her hand, where we would spend a couple of hours listening to my mom read to us. This was always my favorite part of the day, as I got to hear the mysteries of Nancy Drew, every single Judy Blume Book, and the life of Matilda with her psychic abilities. My mom would unceasingly find ways to say every sentence in a dramatic tone, and it made paying attention extremely effortless and even entertaining. Now, whenever I read something, I unconsciously do the same thing my mom did, and I’d say that the reason that I love reading so much is because of her.” When we asked Adeline how she felt about graduating from Rim High School, her answer was, “As I am about to graduate, I’ve begun to realize how much I will miss all the people who have influenced me to become who I am today. I’m greatly appreciative of everything those people have done for me, especially my tennis coach Audra Scopen. Along with putting up with my craziness for the last four years, she has always encouraged me to try my best even when things don’t go as planned.”
Adeline revealed that she is staying close to home her first year at college, “I will be attending Cal State San Bernardino this fall and am currently undecided on what career I will undertake in the future. I’m very enthusiastic to experience everything that the upcoming years have to offer, and I also hope to engage in many activities that I find interesting such as interning at a veterinarian clinic. Maybe after next year, I will have more of a composed thought of what profession to pursue, and hopefully, I will even become a decent driver from commuting down the mountain to school!”
We also asked Adeline what she saw as a major issue facing her generation in the next 10-15 years. Her response: “Our generation will continue to encounter issues regarding hunger. Even though it is said that all forms of hunger will end by 2030, recent events such as inflation, climate change, and the covid pandemic have taken place throughout the globe, causing malnutrition to increase substantially. While this might seem impossible to fix, I hope our generation will begin to focus just on how influential even just the smallest actions can make in someone else’s life.” We congratulate Rim of the World High School Neva Hidagat – Valedictorian and Adeline Epstein – Salutatorian of the class of 2023. May you follow your dreams, and you have a wonderful future, God Speed to both of you. Go Rim!