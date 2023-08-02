A Triumph of Automotive Gems
Last Saturday, the Lake Arrowhead Village became the backdrop for the highly successful Rotary Classic Cars & Motorcycle Show, drawing in enthusiasts from far and wide. The event showcased an impressive array of classic cars and motorcycles. A total of eighty classic cars and six motorcycles were exhibited.
Among the notable exhibits was the 1994 Corvette ZR-1 showcased by local Lake Arrowhead residents, Jeanne and Peter Venturini who shared, “This model was meticulously hand-built in limited numbers, with only 448 units ever produced. Ours, in particular, is number 330, making it a rare gem in the automotive world.”
For Dan Pribble, the show was a heartwarming family affair. He displayed his cherished 1970 Camaro. The vintage car not only won him the 1st place in the ‘1960’s and 1970’s Era Car’ category but also showcased the bond of his family. Alongside his wife, Nicole, and their three children, Dan was joined by his father-in-law, Jim Rose, who showcased his own prized possession, a remarkable 1959 Corvette.
The Best of Show for classic cars was awarded to 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air owned by Todd Hand. However, the spotlight also shone on two-wheeled wonders, with the Majors brothers, Kenneth, Russell, and Don, presenting their family’s 1928 Indian Scout motorcycle, which ultimately earned the prestigious title of Best of Show. The brothers proudly recounted the history of their Indian motorcycle, which once served as a hill climb racer by their father, Alvin. Later, the motorcycle was dismantled and used as a garden tractor in the 1940s, until 2002, when the brothers began a meticulous restoration process, culminating in its glorious completion in 2017.
Event chair Jeri Simpson from the Rotary Club of Lake Arrowhead expressed her joy at the outcome, stating, “Members of the Rotary Club of Lake Arrowhead came together as a team to put on a great show. We had a remarkable turnout due to the quality of the automobiles and motorcycles displayed at the show. Moreover, Village merchants and restaurants benefited from the large crowds of tourists who came up to the mountains to see the vehicles. Our club raised $3,914 and it will be utilized to provide community grants and scholarships for the local Rim Communities.”