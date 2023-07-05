Rotarian of the Year named
Last Thursday, June 29, members of the Lake Arrowhead Rotary Club celebrated the changeover of club presidents, between out-going president Terry Ebert and in-coming president, Teri Ostlie at SkyPark at Santa’s Village.
Ebert thanked all the Rotary members for their dedication and participation during his presidency. He awarded Jeri Simpson the Rotarian of the Year award for her outstanding service and commitment to the club.
“I was surprised and delighted to learn that I was named Rotarian of the Year,” said Jeri Simpson. “As treasurer, I’ve worked diligently to improve our financial viability and modernize our fundraising efforts. It’s nice to be recognized for all my hard work.”
The theme was based on Ebert’s affiliation with local organizations including Rebuilding Together, Rim of the World Historical Society, Rotary to name a few. Attendees were handed a hat pinned with various organizations Ebert is involved in.
During the traditional roasting of the out-going president, the message had to do with depicting how Ebert was always prepared and finding needed items in his pockets. The skit generated laughs and memories for all.
The Rotary Club of Lake Arrowhead was chartered in September 1949 which will be celebrating its 74th anniversary this Fall.
Members meet every Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. for fellowships and the club hosts a speaker at this luncheon meeting where the speaker will address essential topics. To lean more about Lake Arrowhead Rotary, visit LakeArrowheadRotary.net.
The next Rotary event is the Rotary Classic Car Show which will be held on Saturday, July 29 at the Lake Arrowhead Village. The admission is free.