Recently I had an opportunity to talk to Doctor Kimberly Fricker, Superintendent of Rim of the World School District. Our discussion, prompted by my questions, centered on some of the district’s accomplishments for the 2022-2023 school year. Dr. Fricker has been the Superintendent for just short of a year, and who would have ever thought that this would be a year to test everyone, including our schools, staff, and administration, led by Dr. Fricker.
The district office’s recent move and transition into the new Lake Gregory Education Center was a major accomplishment. As the school year got underway the school calendar appeared to be on track. Second semesters began smoothly; then, with little or no warning, it was like Houston hearing from the Apollo space craft, “Houston, we have a problem,” Snow-mageddon descended upon us.
First, Dr. Fricker opened Rim High School, and the parking lot became a staging area for the Red Cross, Southern California Edison, and many other emergency agencies. Then during the snowstorm, when the Running Springs area was cut off from civilization, Dr. Fricker was asked to open Charles Hoffman Elementary School for emergency services, such as health, food distribution, gas and electric loss, residential and commercial destruction due to snow load.
It was a tough 6 weeks, for many of us who live and work on the mountain, and although the snow has melted, much of the physical and mental trauma will not be over for quite a while; yet we mountain folk keep moving forward with our heads up! The Rim of the World School District has played a significant role in facing, working, and resolving many of the challenges during this once-in-a-lifetime weather event. Despite how busy the school district has been with those emergency services they supported, major accomplishments have been made during the school year in various areas.
In the area of district-wide academic achievement, Dr. Fricker revealed, “We have focused on the Next Generation Science Standard (NGSS) adoption. We have completed the pilot phase for the elementary NGSS curriculum and will be recommending the selection to the Board of Education in June. The Science teachers and district administration will be conducting the pilot phase for secondary education programs in the fall of next school year.” Since the onset of COVID and with schools moving to distance learning, the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) System (testing) has been on hold. This current school year the CAASPP has begun again, and it will be establishing new benchmarks for all schools. Dr. Fricker said, “This is a benchmark year, and it will provide the baseline data for which we will develop 3-year plans for growth.” Many of us know or at least have heard of the AVID program acronym for Advancement Via Individual Determination. AVID programs have been in both elementary and secondary schools across the country for 40 years. AVID is a proven, research-based program and will continue to be an asset for our students. In our district, Dr. Fricker said that they will be “...expanding course section offerings at both Rim High School (RHS) and at Mary Putnam Henke (MPH). All 6th-grade students will have access to an AVID class where they will learn test-taking skills, note-taking, and study skills as well as college/career exploration.” In the areas of student college and career plans, Dr. Fricker shared, “We have looked at our academic programs and Career Technical Education (CTE) programs at the high school level. In doing so, we must make sure that all of our courses are A-G compliant to meet the college entrance requirements and we have committed to offering added Advanced Placement (AP) offerings to provide students to take AP Chemistry and AP Physics 1.” In the area of Career Technical Education (CTE) programs, in California, CTE programs are designed as “a multiyear sequence of courses that integrates core academic knowledge with technical and occupational knowledge to provide students with a pathway to postsecondary education and careers.” https://www.cde.ca.gov/ci/ct/. Dr. Fricker shared,“We have converted our Wood Shop into Construction Trade which will provide greater access for students to job-related skills and experiences for those interested in construction.” In the area of Fine Arts and Music, the ROWSD School Board announced that they have allocated $150,000 for music education for all the schools, elementary, middle and high schools in the district. The funding will jumpstart and seed a comprehensive, district wide music program available to all students. Dr. Fricker said that “[in the] district we have expanded our theatre program, which was only offered at Rim High School, and are now offering theatre electives at Mary Putnam Hanke (MPH) as well. This will both bolster interest in the high school theatre program and provide much-needed elective offerings at MPH.” In the area of School Culture, Dr. Fricker said, “In looking at our campus cultures, we have met with the Associative Student Body (ASB) and are developing plans to address campus climate and culture and influence positivity, kindness, and a spirit of helpfulness across our school campuses.” Although it has been a very challenging year for all of us, we all keep moving forward; the ROWSD is no exception. Education is the cornerstone for our children, our community, and our society. Progress is gradual improvement; moving forward, learning, and improving. Under the leadership of Dr. Fricker, the Rim of the World School District is focused on our children and giving them the opportunities to grow, learn, accomplish, and be successful in life.