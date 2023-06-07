Kimberly-Fricker.jpg

Recently I had an opportunity to talk to Doctor Kimberly Fricker, Superintendent of Rim of the World School District. Our discussion, prompted by my questions, centered on some of the district’s accomplishments for the 2022-2023 school year. Dr. Fricker has been the Superintendent for just short of a year, and who would have ever thought that this would be a year to test everyone, including our schools, staff, and administration, led by Dr. Fricker.

The district office’s recent move and transition into the new Lake Gregory Education Center was a major accomplishment. As the school year got underway the school calendar appeared to be on track. Second semesters began smoothly; then, with little or no warning, it was like Houston hearing from the Apollo space craft, “Houston, we have a problem,” Snow-mageddon descended upon us.