The Running Springs Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that it will once again be distributing backpacks and school supplies to local school children at the annual Mountain Top Days event on Saturday, August 5.
“A big part of the success of this event is the participation of our both our local businesses and community at large,” said Kevin Somes, president. “Over the next week, the Running Springs Area Chamber of Commerce will collect hundreds of backpacks and school supplies that will be available for all students in need.”
Each year, the chamber distributes approximately 300 backpacks to students in elementary, middle, and high schools on the mountain.
With additional donations, it is the chamber’s goal to also provide surplus backpacks and school supplies to incoming students in foster care throughout the year.
“The chamber is looking for businesses, groups and individuals to help donate the backpacks, school supplies, or funding towards these items for our mountain community school children,” Somes said.
For more information or to donate please stop by the Chamber’s booth at the Running Springs Farmers Market and Artisan Fair on Saturday, July 29 or please contact:
Running Springs Area Chamber of Commerce