The Running Springs Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that it will once again be distributing backpacks and school supplies to local school children at the annual Mountain Top Days event on Saturday, August 5.

“A big part of the success of this event is the participation of our both our local businesses and community at large,” said Kevin Somes, president. “Over the next week, the Running Springs Area Chamber of Commerce will collect hundreds of backpacks and school supplies that will be available for all students in need.”