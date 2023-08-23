Buy a boat lift. It keeps your hull clean for less drag and the boat stays dry. But it will not keep it from freezing in the winter, unless the inboard engine in winterized. Call Dock Pros 909-744-9664 or MJS Dock Service 909-337-1133. Also, ask about ‘Winter Dock Watch.” It is good insurance since docks have hit record selling prices.
I created the under cover arch with 3/4” PVC pipe. Powered by a small solar panel and inverter, my season lasts long into the fall and starts earlier in the spring. I store it indoors for the winter. It’s a worthwhile investment in protecting your boat. The boat hoist can be configured for pontoon boats, too.