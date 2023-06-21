Mountain communities exempted
California enacted SB 1383, a law aimed at improving air quality and reducing greenhouse gas emissions through organics recycling. The State highlights that organic waste, including food waste, when disposed of in regular trash containers, collected, and sent to landfills, decomposes and generates greenhouse gases that contribute to global climate change.
To comply with this new legislation, the San Bernardino County has introduced a mandatory residential organic waste recycling collection program. Residents will be required to separate and bag their food waste, placing it either in their existing green waste container or a new container provided to them. Placing food waste or any other organic waste in regular trash barrels for collection will no longer be permitted.
However, residents of unincorporated Rim communities in San Bernardino County have been exempted from these requirements.
The Mountain News reached out to Suzan Garrido, the Solid Waste Programs Administrator at San Bernardino County, to provide clarity on how the Food Waste Recycling with a deadline of July 1, 2023 would affect residents in the mountain communities.
Question: What changes will occur in the unincorporated mountain communities (Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Running Springs) related to SB 1383, effective July 1, 2023?
Answer: Residents in the mentioned mountain areas will not be required to separate their food waste from regular trash due to their eligibility for a Low Population Waiver and/or a High Elevation Waiver.
Question: Are restaurants required to separate their food waste too?
Answer: Businesses in the mentioned mountain area are not mandated to separate food waste under SB 1383. However, they may have to do so under AB 1826, depending on the amount of waste generated and the quantity of organic waste. Restaurants with compliance queries can contact Solid Waste, who will assist them individually with specific requirements.
Question: Will the County enforce the use of green products for takeout in restaurants?
Answer: SB 1383 does not address this matter.
Question: Are the unincorporated mountain communities exempt from recycling food waste under SB 1383?
Answer: The mentioned mountain areas are exempt from separating food waste from trash as required by SB 1383.
Question: If so, is the exemption based on elevation or population?
Answer: Some areas in the mentioned mountain regions qualify for a low population waiver, while others qualify for a high elevation waiver.
Question: Can residents continue disposing of food waste in their regular trash?
Answer: Residents in the mentioned areas can continue disposing of food waste with their regular trash.
Question: How should residents dispose of their green waste, such as leaves and small tree branches?
Answer: Residents can separate their green waste and take it to the Heaps Peak Transfer Station. Alternatively, if they have service with Burrtec, they can transport their separated green waste to one of the Clean Mountain Sites or the Burrtec yard in Crestline. Burrtec offers a green waste cart for residents, but there is an additional cost associated with it.
According to Cynthia at Burrtec’s Crestline office, green waste such as leaves, pine needles, and tree branches should be separated from regular trash. Residents can either use a trash bag or another container to separate green waste. They can also transport green waste to sites like LAE and Rim High.
Cynthia confirmed that the organic waste mandate will not be enforced in mountain communities on July 1, 2023. For more information, residents can contact Burrtec at 909-338-2417 or the County office at 909-386-8759.