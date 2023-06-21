The domain of real estate is all about value and worth, and a picture is worth a thousand words. Real estate photography is an important factor in the buying and selling of homes. The right picture can make or break a home deal before a potential buyer even steps foot in a house. Johnny Whieldon is a local real estate photographer who has dedicated years to learning the art.
Johnny began his career as a real estate photographer in 2005 shared that he has been more inclined towards newer technology, hence giving him a leg up.
When he started, it was before DSLR cameras. In order to get a wide-angle shot, he had to take multiple photos and stitch them together in Photoshop. Since then, the constantly evolving technology means that the job is always changing. There’s always new tools and techniques at Johnny’s disposal, and always new tricks to learn.
Johnny describes the job as, “You’re selling a memory to someone. You’re selling an emotion. It’s intangible. You have to understand how to translate the light into something that stirs that special memory to someone.”
Johnny’s first step on a shoot is to look at the house and determine the best lighting for a photo. “I ask myself what would be the most ideal time to be in the room—not to shoot it, but to be in it. To feel something.” The best lighting for a photo may not be the same as the lighting the room would be in during its most used times. As he’s trying to sell the house as a potential home, it has to look like a home in his photos, and that means capturing the room as its occupants would see it.
The best way to go about his job is simply to take a lot of time doing it. The more time he spends, the better shots he can capture, but most realtors paying for the photo shoots aren’t willing to pay for that extra time, so it becomes a balancing act. Because of that, Johnny mostly does photography for himself these days.
One piece of technology that Johnny adopted was drones for aerial photography. Johnny was late to the drone game. He had always felt he couldn’t afford one, until 2013 when another local realtor, Vicky Smith, insisted that he needed one. She bought it for him knowing that he would be able to pay her back through the work that he would do with it. She was right. To his knowledge, Johnny was the only real estate photographer in Arrowhead using a drone at the time.
Drone photography proved especially useful for the mountain properties he’s photographed. Where he used to have to climb onto cars to level shots with homes atop hills, the drone allowed Johnny to get the perfect level shot quickly and easily. It also proved perfect for photographing lakefront property and docks. It’s difficult to get a proper shot of a dock from the shore and lakefront property always looks better from the water side but getting a proper photo on a boat could be tricky due to the unsteady nature. The drone cuts through all such problems.
Another piece of technology Johnny employs is a Matterport 3D camera. The specialized piece of equipment uses six wide-angle lenses to take three-dimensional pictures in 360 degrees and then maps them to a 3D model created by an array of infrared scanners. The result is a full virtual tour of the home in question that can be viewed online. They help to put the different parts of the house into context which would otherwise be lacking from a collection of regular pictures.
As technology advances further, the industry continues to change, and Johnny doesn’t think it will always be good for real estate photographers. “Real estate photography’s days are numbered. It’s a finite amount of time until you’ll be able to take your phone and take photos as good as professionals,” he posits. There’s also the looming possibility of AI editing, which could potentially turn a subpar shot taken in only a second during the worst time of day into a perfect display of the room during peak lighting hours.
However, Johnny mentioned that, “I think real estate photographers will have a place here for longer,” thanks to the more robust arrays of challenges faced in mountain real estate.