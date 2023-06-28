The story is in the name. The Standard Design Group Nurseries is a group looking to set the standard of landscape and hardscape services in Southern California. As of last month, the company opened their newest location in Blue Jay.
The Standard Design Group boasts nursery, landscaping, hardscaping, design and indoor plant specialists. Not only can you buy plants for your garden from them, but they can pave pathways, erect pergolas, and even offer 3D computer-aided design (CAD) options to visualize a project before it even begins. “We pride ourselves in being the one-stop shop for anyone wanting to complete their project,” said Standard Design Group COO Jake Benavides. They can cover everything from removal to design to irrigation.
“Come on in. Ask questions. Buy a couple plants. We’re easy to work with, no matter what you want to do,” Jake commented.
The Standard Design Group traces its roots back to three years ago. The group got its start when a longtime nursery manager and a landscaping veteran teamed up to start their own company. Their first location was in Studio City, and before long they had nine different retail locations and three farms across Southern California.
The Lake Arrowhead location came about practically by accident. Dan, the landlord of the property now home to the Standard Design Group had wanted a nursery to fill the space, so he reached out to Standard Design Group and invited them to fill the space after vetting them for himself. For Jake, as well as Standard Design’s CEO, Lake Arrowhead has always been a common weekend destination. That made the Arrowhead location a passion project.
Each of Standard Design’s locations feature plants tailored for the location they’re sold. For the mountains, that means plants that can survive the winter, making the mountain location unique. They do still sell some plants that are there “to be pretty,” and won’t last the winter, but sometimes that’s all a customer wants. The specialists at Standard Design will make sure customers understand what it is they’re buying.
Jake emphasizes that the Arrowhead location is not a business for the tourists. By nature of it’s tailored stock, it’s for the locals. Most tourists will still live in Standard Design’s service area, but “this nursery is for Lake Arrowhead. That’s what the selection is. This is all Lake Arrowhead.” They also understand the emphasis placed on community by the locals living in Arrowhead. They strive for “that local feel.”
“Everything about this spot is Lake Arrowhead. We’re not trying to bring L.A. here. We’re not trying to bring Orange County. This is Lake Arrowhead, and it’s very important that we keep it that way. All of our staff here came from L.A. They all live out this way.”
Jake believes that the mountain community is reacting well to The Standard Design Group. They feel accept by the community. In their first month of business, they’ve already gotten 40 consults, which is a good number for the business.
“Businesses thrive on community and the willingness of the community to do business. The fact that we’re doing that much business to expand so quickly says a lot about our team. As long as the community is asking for it, we’ll be there,” Jake said.
As a new business, the Arrowhead location has plenty of plans for the future. Biggest of all, they plan to team up with their neighbor, Jeannine’s Home Furnishing, to operate a coffee shop out of a converted Airstream between the two buildings. There are also plans to expand into the area behind the current store to fit more product.
Beautifying your house can be a chore, but the task becomes that much easier when everything is available all at one place. The Standard Design Group Nurseries looks forward to providing its trademark brand of complete service to the residents of the mountain communities.