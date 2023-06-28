The story is in the name. The Standard Design Group Nurseries is a group looking to set the standard of landscape and hardscape services in Southern California. As of last month, the company opened their newest location in Blue Jay.

The Standard Design Group boasts nursery, landscaping, hardscaping, design and indoor plant specialists. Not only can you buy plants for your garden from them, but they can pave pathways, erect pergolas, and even offer 3D computer-aided design (CAD) options to visualize a project before it even begins. “We pride ourselves in being the one-stop shop for anyone wanting to complete their project,” said Standard Design Group COO Jake Benavides. They can cover everything from removal to design to irrigation.