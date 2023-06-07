On Sunday, June 4, Soroptimist International of Rim of the World honored three local women at their annual Making a Difference for Women Luncheon. The event, held at the Lake Arrowhead Country Club, spotlighted the recipients of three different awards: The Live Your Dream Award, the Violet Richardson Award, and the Ruby Award.
Soroptimist was formed in 1921 in Oakland, California with the belief that education was the best way to help women grow and achieve. At the time women were not permitted to join service organizations such as Rotary or Kiwanis. The name, loosely translated from the Latin, means “best for women.” Today, the five federations that make up Soroptimist International have over 25,000 members and supporters in more than 120 countries around the globe.
Virgie Witte, president of the local chapter, said, “By 2031, we want to award $15 million to half a million women to help them live their dream.” She said other recipients of the Live Your Dream Award are now an RN, a teacher, a social worker, and a motorcycle mechanic! The award is targeted for education for women in challenging circumstances.
Cherie Fowler, the recipient of the Live Your Dream Award, “faced challenges, obstacles, and trauma that required counseling due to physically abusive relationships” in her teen years, according to her bio in the event program. Her mom told her that her choices were to “go to work or go to school,” she said. She did some of each and got a job as a nanny, but the epic winter snow of 2023 made transportation impossible, so she lost that job. Her mother Teresa, with whom she lives in Crestline, was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in 2009, and she told Cherie that her wish was to see her graduate from college. With that encouragement, Cherie found her focus in a medical field of study and recently received an award for achieving a 3.0 or higher GPA. The goal set before her is an AA degree in Science to become a Radiologic Technician. Cherie is determined to “not give up on my dreams, even though my path has been filled with life-altering detours.” The award includes $1500 to offset costs associated with Cherie’s higher educational studies, tuition, and books, along with childcare and transportation.
The Violet Richardson Award recognizes young women ages 14-17 for their volunteer activities in their communities or schools which make the community or the world a better place. The recipient receives a $500 cash award plus $250 to the charity of her choice. Violet Richardson was the president of the first Soroptimist Club. Jessica Stufkosky, recipient of this year’s award, said “I know I cannot change the entire world, but I can make a change right where I’m at, and that makes a difference.” She volunteered at local food banks and for local charitable agencies. The talented dancer also was a teaching assistant at the Lake Arrowhead Classical Ballet and in the Fine Art Program for local elementary schools. She plans to attend CSU Long Beach in the fall. “Offering a helping hand wherever I go and walking around with kindness and love for people can indeed positively impact a community.” As Violet Richardson was fond of saying, “It’s what you do that counts.” The recipient of $500 for her favorite charity by way of the Ruby Award is Shelly Black. She used the vehicle of coaching the Rim High School Cheer Team to build school spirit, support clubs and classes, and participate in community service. Under her leadership, the Rim High School Cheer Team has participated in the Blue Jay Parade, Rotary Art and Wine Festival, Jensen’s Pumpkin Patch, Jamboree Days, Lake Arrowhead Home Tour, Mountain Top Days, and Adopt-a-Grandparent. The team voluntarily painted the halls of the school. Their school spirit grew the student section of Friday night games and increased the school spirit of the crowd. The testimonials from the students she coached credited her with inspiring them by her support in school and in their lives. She is “a friend, a mentor, a shoulder to cry on, and a second mom” to the Cheer Team members. “I do what I do because I love it,” Shelly said through her tears upon accepting the award.
To cap off the awards luncheon, recognition was given to the daughter of Marie Seybold, the 1988 recipient of the Ruby Award. Andrea Hilton, a founding member of Soroptimist International of Rim of the World 44 years ago, described Marie as a go-getter who started the Blue Jay Parade and became the governor of the Golden West Region of Soroptimists. She was a paramedic who served on the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors for 11 years and commissioned the paramedic program in Lake Arrowhead.
In a special blessing for Cherie, whose windshield was broken during Snowmageddon, Shelly Black’s husband, who runs Davis Auto Body and Paint, told her he would install a new windshield for her.