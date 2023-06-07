On Sunday, June 4, Soroptimist International of Rim of the World honored three local women at their annual Making a Difference for Women Luncheon. The event, held at the Lake Arrowhead Country Club, spotlighted the recipients of three different awards: The Live Your Dream Award, the Violet Richardson Award, and the Ruby Award.

Soroptimist was formed in 1921 in Oakland, California with the belief that education was the best way to help women grow and achieve. At the time women were not permitted to join service organizations such as Rotary or Kiwanis. The name, loosely translated from the Latin, means “best for women.” Today, the five federations that make up Soroptimist International have over 25,000 members and supporters in more than 120 countries around the globe.