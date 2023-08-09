The crew over at the Lake Arrowhead Summer Concerts have partnered with the Lake Arrowhead Country Club and the Mountain Boys and Girls Club to present a rare fundraising concert Under the Stars with Billy Nation, the Premier Billy Joel Concert Experience. It all takes place on Saturday August 19th and is open to the public. We would love to see you there. Here are some details:
General Admission - $150 per person. Includes unlimited food and raffle ticket
Bar Table Seating - $200 per person. Includes 1 drink ticket, unlimited food, and raffle ticket
Premiere Tables - $2,000. Includes Table for 8 between the V.I.P. and general admission area, 2 bottles of wine, unlimited food, and 8 raffle tickets
V.I.P. Tables - $5,000. Includes prime, upfront seating for 10 with a dedicated server, complimentary drinks, unlimited food, and 10 raffle tickets.
All tickets include a raffle ticket, unlimited food at four gourmet food stations, and non-alcoholic beverages.
Coconut Shrimp with Mango Chutney
Cowboy Fried Corn Clusters
Variety of Dipping Sauces
White Pizza with Clams Pizza
Pancetta with Peaches Pizza
Bacon, Spinach, and Green
Chocolate Ganache Tart with
Candied Pistachio and Cherry
Lemon Bars with Raspberry
Cranberry Orange Pound Cake
Each seat comes with a raffle ticket for a chance to win a $500, $1,000, or a $1,500 cash prize. Other high end quality raffle prizes include an iPad, Smart TV, a three-pitcher margarita machine, gift baskets, and much more! Additional raffle tickets can be purchased for $20 each or 6 for $100.
Concert takes place at the Lake Arrowhead Country Club located at 250 Golf Course Rd., Lake Arrowhead, CA
Concert is Saturday August 19th at 7pm
Food Station and Bars open at 6pm
Tables placements are given in the order received
Additional drink tickets will be available for sale for $10 each
The Mountain Communities Boys and Girls Club is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Tax ID# 33-0653707