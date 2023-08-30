Get ready for a magical evening on the waters of Arrowhead Lake as the Arrowhead Lake Association (ALA) presents the annual Lighted Boat Parade. Scheduled for Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 8 p.m., this event promises to be a visual feast for residents and visitors alike.
Lighted Boat Parade is open to all ALA members with a boat. To participate, boaters are encouraged to decorate their boats with lights, and be part of the captivating procession. Just bring your creatively adorned boat to the ALA Marina at 8 p.m., where you’ll join a flotilla of boats all decked out in brilliant lights.
There’s no need to sign up in advance, and there are absolutely no participation fees. ALA is committed to creating a fun and inclusive experience for everyone in the community. Just bring your boat, a dash of imagination, and an eagerness to be part of something truly special.
ALA general manager Bob Mattison confirmed, “The Lighted Boat parade will go around the lake from ALA marina through Winter Harbor Cover, Shelter Cover, North Bay, Blue Jay Bay, Lake Arrowhead Village, Orchard Bay, Village Bay through Emerald Bay and back to the marina. Last year we had about 50 boats participate, but we are hoping for even more this year. I think honoring Lauri Carleton with rainbow colors in this year’s lighted boat parade would be a wonderful show of support.”
The Parade will kick off from the ALA Marina at 8 p.m., led by the Patrol boat, setting the tone for an evening of wonder. Watch as the lake comes alive with a display of lights, reflecting off the water’s surface, creating an atmosphere that’s sure to leave you breathless.
Don’t have a boat but want to be a part of the excitement? No problem! The shores of Arrowhead Lake offer the perfect vantage point to watch the parade. Gather with friends and family at your favorite spot along the lakeside, and be enchanted by the procession of illuminated boats as they pass by.