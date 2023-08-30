Get ready for a magical evening on the waters of Arrowhead Lake as the Arrowhead Lake Association (ALA) presents the annual Lighted Boat Parade. Scheduled for Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 8 p.m., this event promises to be a visual feast for residents and visitors alike.

Lighted Boat Parade is open to all ALA members with a boat. To participate, boaters are encouraged to decorate their boats with lights, and be part of the captivating procession. Just bring your creatively adorned boat to the ALA Marina at 8 p.m., where you’ll join a flotilla of boats all decked out in brilliant lights.