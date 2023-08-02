Dark mountain skies offer a beautiful and provocative view of the heavens. Look up and enjoy the wonderful spectacle that Nature provides!
The month of August brings us the dramatic occurrence of two Supermoons. The first is on August 1st and the second is on August 30th.
“Supermoon” is a popular nickname for what astronomers refer to as a perigean full Moon. The Moon has an oval rather than round orbit. When it is closest to Earth it is at “perigee”. When it is furthest from Earth it is at “apogee”. A visible Supermoon occurs if its full phase coincides with perigee. Although a true Supermoon is at exact perigee, the term has been popularized to include full Moons that are coming close but not precisely at perigee.