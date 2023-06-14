CRESTLINE - Mountain residents enjoyed a rare evening of dining and dancing, as the Crestline/Lake Gregory Rotary Club presented their annual event, Steaks at the Lake, at the San Moritz Lodge on June 9. The evening featured grilled aged steaks supplied by Goodwin’s Market, and dancing to live music from a seven-piece band, Highland Music Company.

The event is presented by the club annually, as a major fundraiser to support many projects of Rotary, from helping local youth, to the community Thanksgiving Dinner. Rotarians were involved in setting up tables, food preparation, finding and setting up gift baskets for a silent auction, and most importantly, grilling the steaks. The club began the preparation at 3 p.m. for the six o’clock event. Fragrant smoke soon began to drift around the lodge, as local realtor Derek Leistra and Pastor Bill Mellinger began cooking the steaks on brand new grilles in the patio area near the lodge. The grilles were purchased solely for this annual event by the club, and were utilized for the first time.