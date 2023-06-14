CRESTLINE - Mountain residents enjoyed a rare evening of dining and dancing, as the Crestline/Lake Gregory Rotary Club presented their annual event, Steaks at the Lake, at the San Moritz Lodge on June 9. The evening featured grilled aged steaks supplied by Goodwin’s Market, and dancing to live music from a seven-piece band, Highland Music Company.
The event is presented by the club annually, as a major fundraiser to support many projects of Rotary, from helping local youth, to the community Thanksgiving Dinner. Rotarians were involved in setting up tables, food preparation, finding and setting up gift baskets for a silent auction, and most importantly, grilling the steaks. The club began the preparation at 3 p.m. for the six o’clock event. Fragrant smoke soon began to drift around the lodge, as local realtor Derek Leistra and Pastor Bill Mellinger began cooking the steaks on brand new grilles in the patio area near the lodge. The grilles were purchased solely for this annual event by the club, and were utilized for the first time.
As visitors arrived, they were able to peruse and bid on gift baskets from the community and merchants, donated for the silent auction. Among the gift items offered were gourmet food and wine, personal luxury items, a car diagnostic tool, and a large decorator wall clock.
Many mountain residents had attended previous versions of this event. Some noted there are few opportunities to dance to live music on the mountain, and many commented on the band, which has played at the lodge before. “They’re awesome. I’d like to hire them. They play music that I like,” said Crestline resident Sharon Moore. The musical set from Highland Music Company included pieces from the sixties to the present. Besides the usual two guitars, bass, and drums, the musical group included an extra guitarist, several vocalists, saxophone, and flute. The drummer of the band, Trent Lacey, said, “We like playing here because the crowd is so awesome. There’s nothing better than playing in a place with a great vibe.” Other members agreed that they enjoyed playing here very much.
Some diners came up the hill for the event. Jenny Pederson, of Loma Linda, commented, “It’s an amazing venue, and we have some great friends here.” Many guests commented on the size and quality of the steaks, and the baked potatoes.
Six Goodwin’s Market employees were present to help with cooking and serving, assisting members of the club and other volunteers.
The Crestline/Lake Gregory Rotary Club will now begin planning for Lobster at the Lake, a similar event featuring live Maine lobster, in the fall. A date will be set soon.