The one thing Sam Perry knew he didn’t want to do was spend his life as a union iron worker constructing high rises. That was the “family business” for four generations and his brother Jim excels at it, but it was not Sam’s niche. He doesn’t like heights and he is not mechanically inclined. What always fascinated him was watching television cooking shows and buying cookbooks, but he took a circuitous route to get to the running of a restaurant.
Born in Las Vegas, where his dad found employment as an iron worker in the construction of high rises, Sam moved with his family to Crestline in 1987. He attended Valley of Enchantment Elementary, Mary Putnam Henck Intermediate School, and graduated from Rim High in 1998. He took a few classes at a community college and managed the Crestline Movie Theater (now Foxhound). In 2002 he moved back to Las Vegas, where he worked for the gas company, managed a Blockbuster video store, then moved back to the mountain and worked in the meat department at Jensen’s. “That’s where I discovered I loved to cook.” He gained a familiarity with meat cuts as he did meat cutting and made thousands and thousands of sausages for Jensen’s. In retrospect, he notes, “Working at Jensen’s gave me a leg up in culinary school in the meat fabrication class and sausage making.” Another Jensen’s meat cutter, who coincidentally arrived from Las Vegas, told Sam, “You should go to culinary school and learn to cook, because you obviously like it.” His aunt confirmed it by suggesting the same thing when they were planning a surprise birthday party for his father’s fiftieth birthday in December 2003.
With those confirmations, Sam started his first class at New England Culinary Institute in Montpelier, Vermont in June 2004. One of his favorite cooking shows was “Good Eats” with Alton Brown, and Brown had been trained there. In 2006, in his second year of culinary school, Sam landed an internship with Alton Brown and the “Good Eats” show. Stone Creek’s excellent website describes “testing recipes up to 75 times and doing research on anything from the origins of chicken-fried steak to barley water.”
In 2005, he interned at Restaurant August, a contemporary Creole restaurant in New Orleans. There he learned to use humble ingredients to add nuanced and sophisticated flavors. During his six-month internship in New Orleans (before Katrina, Sam notes), he gained greater insight into the world of food and beverage. He decided to stay in the South and worked with Chef Sean Brock for over three years at McCrady’s in Charleston, South Carolina. He also did a few music gigs there (“pre-World War II traditional blues”), and that is where he met his wife Jaime, who now serves as front-of-house manager at Stone Creek. He still greatly values the time he spent with Chef Brock, who is the winner of four James Beard Awards. Brock now owns four restaurants in Nashville. “We still text each other,” Sam says. “We’re still friends.”
The appeal of a strong support system drew Sam back to Crestline in 2009 with his wife. The two Perry children Tora (16) and Benjamin (13) benefit from having their grandparents close by. Sam’s father Sonny launched him into his own restaurant operation after he had worked in Antler’s Grill for two years upon returning to California. He funded the establishment of Stone Creek Bistro in 2013. He even built the smoker that sits out front and tantalizes passersby with smoked prime rib and other barbeque specials on Fridays and Saturdays. Sonny declared that building such a piece of machinery was no problem for an iron worker. He helps out on Fridays and Saturdays in the restaurant. He drafted the specs for the smoker on a cocktail napkin and built it in his driveway. When Sam expressed concern about how it would fare during Snowmageddon with a wall of snow piled on top of it, Sonny assured him “It’s made of iron; it’ll be fine.” The restaurant was closed for one month because of the snow and is finishing up repairs in the outdoor patio area before the arrival of summer. It was a full six weeks before the snow thawed enough for them to be able to even open the back door.
Another contribution made by Sonny is in the selection of wines. Jaime makes the selections of beer for the restaurant. “A restaurant is an ecosystem,” declares Sam. “A lot of things are happening at once.”
The upscale, full-service bistro with a Southern twist is closed Mondays and Tuesdays “to try to maintain a work/life balance,” Sam explains. He is a classic movie buff and enjoys viewing them with his son Ben. Often he and Jaime invite friends over and have dinner together, play cards, and just wind down from the long hours of their workdays.
With his varied regional inputs and the influence of award-winning mentors, an eclectic mix of Southern American comfort food and traditional French bistro cuisine has emerged. They feature locally sourced dairy and meats (purchased from the same vendor for all 10 years of operation) and house-made desserts, all created with passion by Chef Sam. Popular food items include a French Tomato Soup created by Sam, a combination of tomato soup and French Onion Soup. Even in 100-degree weather, customers order it. Steak Frites and Spicy Thai Basil Spaghetti are among the unique entrees. Sam loves Thai and has added menu items from that cuisine. Where else will a diner find Duck Fat Fries or a Beet Salad with “roasted beets, arugula, citrus, whipped goat cheese, hazelnuts, and horseradish vinaigrette?” Their mashed potatoes are to die for. It may have something to do with the four pounds of butter that are whipped into the pot of boiled potatoes. For dessert, Flourless Chocolate Cake with peanut butter caramel, peanut butter powder, hazelnuts, salted caramel ice cream, and gluten free pretzels is not your average flourless chocolate cake—if there is such a thing.
During COVID, Stone Creek Bistro was open for take-out only. Son Ben dressed up to deliver food orders—one day as a T-Rex, another as the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man from “Ghostbusters,” and whatever his imagination could create. He saved the tips he received and bought himself a computer.
Stone Creek Bistro is definitely a multi-generational family endeavor where, Chef Sam says, the input of world-renowned chefs finds expression in new, creative dishes and “We try our best every day.”