The one thing Sam Perry knew he didn’t want to do was spend his life as a union iron worker constructing high rises. That was the “family business” for four generations and his brother Jim excels at it, but it was not Sam’s niche. He doesn’t like heights and he is not mechanically inclined. What always fascinated him was watching television cooking shows and buying cookbooks, but he took a circuitous route to get to the running of a restaurant.

Born in Las Vegas, where his dad found employment as an iron worker in the construction of high rises, Sam moved with his family to Crestline in 1987. He attended Valley of Enchantment Elementary, Mary Putnam Henck Intermediate School, and graduated from Rim High in 1998. He took a few classes at a community college and managed the Crestline Movie Theater (now Foxhound). In 2002 he moved back to Las Vegas, where he worked for the gas company, managed a Blockbuster video store, then moved back to the mountain and worked in the meat department at Jensen’s. “That’s where I discovered I loved to cook.” He gained a familiarity with meat cuts as he did meat cutting and made thousands and thousands of sausages for Jensen’s. In retrospect, he notes, “Working at Jensen’s gave me a leg up in culinary school in the meat fabrication class and sausage making.” Another Jensen’s meat cutter, who coincidentally arrived from Las Vegas, told Sam, “You should go to culinary school and learn to cook, because you obviously like it.” His aunt confirmed it by suggesting the same thing when they were planning a surprise birthday party for his father’s fiftieth birthday in December 2003.