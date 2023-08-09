On August 3, the San Bernardino County hosted a community meeting held at the Twin Peaks County Offices to solicit input from the residents and businesses of the Rim communities regarding the supply and demand for short-term rentals (STRs) in the community. The focus was to address the question, “How are short-term rentals impacting the local housing market?” Heidi Duron, Planning Director of San Bernardino County Land Use Services, facilitated the meeting, along with Colin Drukker, a principal at Placeworks, a consulting firm hired to collect and analyze data and report back to the County.
Before 2000, visitors or tourists relied on hotels and cabins owned and operated by companies. In 1995, the site VRBO was launched (originally called Vacation Rental By Owner, based in Austin, Texas and owned by Expedia). In 2008, Airbnb came on the scene and popularized home sharing across the world. Some regulations regarding the home-sharing concept began to be implemented locally, but basically it was a gold rush for people living in resort areas who could rent out their second homes and secure an income from them. COVID dramatically accelerated the demand for homes in less populated areas. San Bernardino had begun issuing short-term rental permits in 2017 for unincorporated mountain areas and in 2019 for unincorporated desert areas, so they had implemented some regulations ahead of the COVID-fueled frenzy for STRs. Today over 6,300 units in the targeted area have active STR permits.
As the San Bernardino County Housing Element received increasing expressions of concern about STRs, Program 4 was initiated in 2022 to begin to study them. Specifically they focused on:
Do STRs affect the supply of housing?
Do STRs affect the cost of housing?
Are renters being priced/forced out of the market by STRs?
A March 28, 2023 presentation to the County Board of Supervisors showed that not enough data had been gathered to make an informed recommendation for further plans regarding STRs regulations. The Board decided to conduct a public outreach in 2023 and then report findings and make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors at the end of the year. The Board would then implement needed changes in 2024.
In seeking to identify the effects of the conversion of long-term rental housing into STRs, the study would seek to understand the experiences of other jurisdictions, including their strategies to regulate STRs. The researchers would share their methodology and preliminary analysis with the community and incorporate feedback from citizens.
Additional personnel were hired to gather data from the now over 60 Internet platforms used by STR owners, including identifying and dealing with unpermitted STRs. A parcel-based analysis would be created to identify the location of STRs. Public information from sources such as County Assessor data, census data, eviction records, real estate data, property management company records, utility usage and billing data, and DMV car registration data would be used to identify STR units previously occupied by long-term renters.
So far the research has shown that 93% of STRs are single family homes, and 99% of STRs renters rent the entire home. Most (53%) of STRs were created in 2020 or later. Roughly 2/3 of STRs were actually built in 2018 or later, which seems to indicate that people were trying to jump on the short-term rental band wagon by constructing a home to be used as a source of income by renting it out. The number of STR units peaked in 2022, however, and requests for new STR permits has slowed. Several audience members with short-term rentals confirmed that their properties are not being rented out with the frequency of the previous boom years.
Many people who began to work remotely during the height of the COVID restrictions discovered that they liked having the ability to do so. Some employers have continued to support the concept. Broadband providers upgraded to make their service more marketable on the mountain.
From 2015-2021, Joshua Tree and Crestline saw a 7% increase in owner-occupied housing, while Lake Arrowhead saw a slight (1%) decrease. The study does not seek to evaluate the impact of short-term rentals on other lodging providers, such as hotels or resorts.
When the meeting was opened to questions, one of the biggest concerns expressed was the loss of affordable housing for workers when homeowners converted their homes from long-term to short-term rentals, displacing the workers who staff local restaurants and provide other services. One audience member said she had lost 20-30% of her staff when they were displaced by long-terms rentals being converted to STRs. Another said he knew of teachers who couldn’t accept jobs at Rim High because they couldn’t find a place to rent on a long-term basis. Others said the law of supply and demand will sort out the imbalance, since the supply of STRs currently exceed the demand. According to one audience member, Colorado built small, affordable housing units to try to provide a place for workers at ski slopes and restaurants. She suggested that might be a solution for the local issues.
The issue of corporations constructing “small hotels” under the guise of short-term rentals was raised. They are not mom and pop renting their home for additional income. One attendee said eight homes on the street where he lives had been purchased by a corporation for this purpose.
Another concern is permitting STRs on access roads, where renters and their additional guests block the road.
A hotel owner in the audience expressed public health concerns over hot tub cleanliness. The hotel has strict standards to uphold and employs people trained to keep the water safe. Who checks the safety of STRs hot tubs?
Some audience members defended the STRs concept, saying that owners who don’t run them well will go bankrupt. Some said they personally were conscientious about screening renters. One extoled the virtues of having an “Ethel” (the character from Bewitched who snooped from her vantage point across the street). He said he appreciates her watchfulness. Others argued that second home owners contribute little to the mountain economy, whereas short and long term home renters spend money and help the economy.
Another topic of concern for many audience members was the trash left behind by renters. Since no fees are paid to Burrtec, they will not pick up trash left at STRs. Code Enforcement needs to be more vigilant, several said. Three violations are supposed to cancel a short-term rental permit, but some questioned whether records of violations carry on from year to year. A 30-minute window is the mandated time to respond to a complaint. One participant said, “I have to be 24/7,” noting that she must always have her cell phone on and audible—in church, in a restaurant, etc. An alternative is to employ a patrol service who will respond to a call for the homeowner.
Sue Walker, chairman of the Mountain Homeless Coalition raised another issue. She personally witnessed a growth in the number of homeless people who had been renters but the owners of their homes had converted them to a short-term rentals and evicted them. “Put a cap on STRs,” she emphasized. “Don’t increase homelessness.” Presenters Duron and Drukker promised to meet with her and talk further about the homeless issue.
The presenters said that they had received more helpful input from those gathered at Twin Peaks than in any other place. Their next presentation will be August 21 in Big Bear at the Big Bear Valley Senior Center.