On August 3, the San Bernardino County hosted a community meeting held at the Twin Peaks County Offices to solicit input from the residents and businesses of the Rim communities regarding the supply and demand for short-term rentals (STRs) in the community. The focus was to address the question, “How are short-term rentals impacting the local housing market?” Heidi Duron, Planning Director of San Bernardino County Land Use Services, facilitated the meeting, along with Colin Drukker, a principal at Placeworks, a consulting firm hired to collect and analyze data and report back to the County.

Before 2000, visitors or tourists relied on hotels and cabins owned and operated by companies. In 1995, the site VRBO was launched (originally called Vacation Rental By Owner, based in Austin, Texas and owned by Expedia). In 2008, Airbnb came on the scene and popularized home sharing across the world. Some regulations regarding the home-sharing concept began to be implemented locally, but basically it was a gold rush for people living in resort areas who could rent out their second homes and secure an income from them. COVID dramatically accelerated the demand for homes in less populated areas. San Bernardino had begun issuing short-term rental permits in 2017 for unincorporated mountain areas and in 2019 for unincorporated desert areas, so they had implemented some regulations ahead of the COVID-fueled frenzy for STRs. Today over 6,300 units in the targeted area have active STR permits.