In response to community concerns and as directed by San Bernardino County’s Housing Element, the San Bernardino County is preparing a study to evaluate the impacts of short-term rental (STR) activity on renter households and the availability of long-term rental housing in Rim communities and desert unincorporated communities.

To facilitate this study, the County will present a series of public meetings to share current findings and let these communities know how they can contribute to the study. Each session will cover the background of the study, data sources, methodologies to obtain the data, market trends for short-term rentals, preliminary findings, and requests for community input.