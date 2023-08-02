In response to community concerns and as directed by San Bernardino County’s Housing Element, the San Bernardino County is preparing a study to evaluate the impacts of short-term rental (STR) activity on renter households and the availability of long-term rental housing in Rim communities and desert unincorporated communities.
To facilitate this study, the County will present a series of public meetings to share current findings and let these communities know how they can contribute to the study. Each session will cover the background of the study, data sources, methodologies to obtain the data, market trends for short-term rentals, preliminary findings, and requests for community input.
The first meeting was held in Crestline on August 1 at San Moritz Lodge; and tonight, August 3, there will be a meeting to be held at the Twin Peaks County Building located at 26010 Highway 189 in Twin Peaks. The community is encouraged to attend from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
These meetings are not intended to discuss or address nuisance complaints related to short-term rentals. Short-term rental complaints can be submitted here or by calling 1-800-205-9417.
Residents who cannot attend one of the meetings can request more information about the study by emailing shorttermrental@lus.sbcounty.gov. Please put “STR Study Comments” in the email’s subject line.
To learn more about short-term rentals in San Bernardino County, including the County’s enforcement process, visit STR.sbcounty.gov.