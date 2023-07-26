CRESTLINE - Remember those summer evenings around a campfire, perhaps at summer camp, or camping with your family? Do you recall roasting marshmallows, or tasting hamburgers or hot dogs that were grilled outdoors? Maybe you even attended one of the many summer camps in and around Crestline. The shopkeepers of two mountain shops, Encompass and Flying Squirrel Vintage, who share a large parking area, decide to recreate that woodsy atmosphere in the space between their Lake Drive shops last Saturday. Crestline/Lake Gregory Rotary also decided to help sponsor the event. Around the perimeter of the event space, canopies sheltered various vendors and services. A lively fiddle and guitar duo, Whiskey Sunday, offered spirited selections from their Irish-American folk repertoire. Refreshments, including free cans of alkaline water and a selection of beers and ales, were presented by the San Marzano Wine & Ale Lounge, a new Crestline business. Freshly grilled hamburgers and hot dogs, with all the trimmings, were available to eat, as well as chili, meatball sandwiches, and snack boxes

Members of the Crestline/Lake Gregory Rotary were on hand to share about the activities of their award-winning club. They displayed photos of many of the projects Rotary undertakes. In a craft center, children painted small molded animals with a selection of colorful paints. Miguel, a seller of clothing he designs, had a large space with several colorful racks of clothing. Tables were spread around the open space, and many participants brought their own camping chairs, in keeping with the spirit of the event. In the center of the area was a gas-fired fire pit, where visitors and their children toasted fresh marshmallows. Some visitors even brought marshmallows to share with other families. Beanbags lofted across the space, as children played at corn hole. Giant checkers were also laid out, and a Jenga game was stacked on another table.