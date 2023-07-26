CRESTLINE - Remember those summer evenings around a campfire, perhaps at summer camp, or camping with your family? Do you recall roasting marshmallows, or tasting hamburgers or hot dogs that were grilled outdoors? Maybe you even attended one of the many summer camps in and around Crestline. The shopkeepers of two mountain shops, Encompass and Flying Squirrel Vintage, who share a large parking area, decide to recreate that woodsy atmosphere in the space between their Lake Drive shops last Saturday. Crestline/Lake Gregory Rotary also decided to help sponsor the event. Around the perimeter of the event space, canopies sheltered various vendors and services. A lively fiddle and guitar duo, Whiskey Sunday, offered spirited selections from their Irish-American folk repertoire. Refreshments, including free cans of alkaline water and a selection of beers and ales, were presented by the San Marzano Wine & Ale Lounge, a new Crestline business. Freshly grilled hamburgers and hot dogs, with all the trimmings, were available to eat, as well as chili, meatball sandwiches, and snack boxes
Members of the Crestline/Lake Gregory Rotary were on hand to share about the activities of their award-winning club. They displayed photos of many of the projects Rotary undertakes. In a craft center, children painted small molded animals with a selection of colorful paints. Miguel, a seller of clothing he designs, had a large space with several colorful racks of clothing. Tables were spread around the open space, and many participants brought their own camping chairs, in keeping with the spirit of the event. In the center of the area was a gas-fired fire pit, where visitors and their children toasted fresh marshmallows. Some visitors even brought marshmallows to share with other families. Beanbags lofted across the space, as children played at corn hole. Giant checkers were also laid out, and a Jenga game was stacked on another table.
Summer Camp was the idea of Louis Boehle of Encompass, and Sarah and Chris Bonomo, of Flying Squirrel Vintage. “I just wanted to have that small town charm,” said Boehle. “I recall, being a park ranger back in the day, we’d have different camp activities for people to gather, and just have fun. We kind of wanted to bring that element to the mountain, since we sell a lot of that camping fun stuff anyway, and have an event for families, for kids.” Encompass, one of the most intriguing stores of the Rim area, not only includes vintage and modern camp-related merchandise, but also nature-related jewelry, using gemstones, butterflies, and meteorites. The store also features cooking items, toiletries, gifts especially for men, and antiques. Various products and kits designed to introduce children to the natural world are also there. A table of STEM-related products was reduced in price.
Sarah Bonomo and her husband, Chris, focus on mid-century décor in their store Flying Squirrel Vintage, across the parking lot from Encompass. The merchandise in their store recalls the eras when many of us were growing up, featuring items we might have found in the living room, bedroom, or kitchen. Sarah, who provided the children’s craft tables, said “I’m very much pleased with the traffic in the store. It’s been very busy. It’s going very well.” When the event began at five in the evening, only a few families came in to the free event. But as the evening advanced, and the air became cooler, many more adults and children showed up. “I think, with the temperature starting to cool off, we’re going to have people coming on out,” said Boehle. “It’s not about how many people; it’s about serving the community that is in need of having activities for families to do. To partake, and see what makes Crestline or our mountain in general, special.” And attendance grew as the evening progressed.
Paulette and her dog Sophie came from Del Mar. “I googled events in Crestline and it came up,” she said, referring to the Summer Camp event. Paulette was in town visiting a friend, and exploring the possibility of moving to Crestline. She was part of a group seated around the gas fire pit, making friends and chatting. Debbie, of Rialto, was visiting family. “This is just great for the kids. They’re having so much fun.” Her four-year-old grandson, Kellan, his face smeared with marshmallow, seemed to agree.
Although many familiar Crestline faces could be seen, families from as far as Running Springs came to enjoy the camping fun. Others came upon the event as they were out for an evening stroll in the cooling air with their families. Children found the crafts and the marshmallow roasting engaging, and were surprised when Smokey the Bear dropped in to meet and greet. He brought the children chip clips, coloring books, and copies of his life story. Several children who had come with their families, safely mingled and socialized throughout the evening.
By the end of the evening’s activities, at nine o’clock, the Summer Camp attendees, having taken part in an informal community activity, seemed to leave with smiling faces. Boehle, the Bonomo’s, and other Crestline residents hope to realize even more activities with this spirit.