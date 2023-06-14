As the Northern Hemisphere basks in the warm embrace of the summer season, the summer solstice takes center stage, marking the astronomical onset of summer for the northern half of the globe. Conversely, in the Southern Hemisphere, this juncture signifies the astronomical commencement of winter, when the Sun takes its lowest position in the sky.

According to the Almanac, this year’s summer solstice will take place on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, precisely at 10:58 A.M. Eastern Daylight Time.