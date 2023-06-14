As the Northern Hemisphere basks in the warm embrace of the summer season, the summer solstice takes center stage, marking the astronomical onset of summer for the northern half of the globe. Conversely, in the Southern Hemisphere, this juncture signifies the astronomical commencement of winter, when the Sun takes its lowest position in the sky.
According to the Almanac, this year’s summer solstice will take place on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, precisely at 10:58 A.M. Eastern Daylight Time.
This solstice heralds the official advent of summer in the Northern Hemisphere, occurring when our planet reaches the point in its orbit where the North Pole tilts maximally (approximately 23.5 degrees) toward the Sun. This celestial alignment grants us the longest day and the shortest night of the entire calendar year—the pinnacle of sunlight hours. On the day of the June solstice, the Northern Hemisphere experiences the Sun’s rays at their most direct angle, bestowing upon us an abundance of radiant warmth. In striking contrast, our counterparts in the Southern Hemisphere witness the dawn of winter as the June solstice casts its icy grip upon their lands.
In the Northern Hemisphere, the June solstice, also known as the summer solstice, manifests when the Sun ascends to its highest and northernmost points in the sky. It serves as the gateway to summer for those inhabiting the northern regions of the globe.
The term “solstice” originates from the Latin word solstitium, which combines sol (Sun) and stitium (still or stopped). Due to Earth’s tilted axis, the Sun’s rising and setting positions shift northward or southward on the horizon throughout the year. Furthermore, the Sun’s trajectory in the sky ascends or descends in altitude as the seasons progress. The June solstice carries immense significance as it designates the Sun’s northernmost reach in the sky, momentarily pausing its celestial dance.
Following the solstice, the Sun seemingly reverses course and embarks on its journey back in the opposite direction. This apparent motion refers to the Sun’s path as observed at the same time each day, such as local noon. Over the course of a year, this path traces a flattened figure-eight pattern known as an analemma. While the Sun itself remains stationary (unless we consider its orbit around the Milky Way galaxy), the alteration in its perceived position in the sky arises from Earth’s axial tilt during its orbit around the Sun, as well as Earth’s elliptical, rather than circular, orbit.
The Ever-Shifting Solstice
The timing of the June solstice lacks reliance on a fixed calendar date or time; it hinges on the Sun’s arrival at its northernmost point from the celestial equator. Consequently, the solstice does not adhere to a consistent day each year. Presently, its occurrence oscillates between June 20, 21, and 22.
The Summer Solstice bestows upon us the day with the most generous allocation of sunlight. Observe how the Sun majestically scales the zenith during this solstice, casting its rays at a steeper angle. The resulting directness of sunlight engenders the efficient warming that characterizes the glorious season we call summer.