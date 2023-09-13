dawn-rowe.jpg
PHOTO COURTESY OF SBC BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

At today’s San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Meeting, the Board unanimously approved Supervisor Rowe’s proposal to construct five new pickleball courts in Mackay Park in the Lake Arrowhead area.

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, a trade group, the number of people playing pickleball grew by 159% over three years to 8.9 million in 2022.  