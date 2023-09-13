At today’s San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Meeting, the Board unanimously approved Supervisor Rowe’s proposal to construct five new pickleball courts in Mackay Park in the Lake Arrowhead area.
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, a trade group, the number of people playing pickleball grew by 159% over three years to 8.9 million in 2022.
Supervisor Rowe said, “One of my priorities as Supervisor is ensuring that our county has plentiful recreation opportunities. Many residents in the area have talked to me about their desire to have local pickleball courts. I’m glad to use my discretionary budget monies to support our mountain communities and I look forward to seeing this project come to fruition.”
To make room for the pickleball courts, the existing exercise equipment will be relocated throughout the park. County Service Area (OSA) 70 D-1 will manage the project. A timeline will be available soon.
