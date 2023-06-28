Mad Magazine’s Alfred E. Newman was famous for saying, “What, me worry?” Lake Arrowhead homeowners may also have a false sense of security, because, after all, “we don’t have termites in the mountains.” Right? “It’s too cold.” Not so fast. Subterranean termites apparently are not inconvenienced by snow. They go right through drywall and any paper covering it to get to the real delicacy: wood, and they can run all the way from the ground up your walls to your attic. They make shelter tubes for themselves as they go—and you don’t even know about it. Subterranean termites also love to go after cardboard boxes stored on cement surfaces such as a garage. “Cardboard is made from trees. Termites eat cellulose. Plastic is much better for storage.”
Richard Pinon, who provides termite control to all of Southern California, has 28 years of experience from the high desert to the sea—and you can believe him when he says something could very likely be dining on your house. His company Termitagon specializes in termite treatment, termite damage repairs and also dry rot repairs and replacement. He is on the lookout for WDO’s—Wood Destroying Organisms. According to the company’s website, “Termitagon’s WDO inspection experts thoroughly examine the structure and identify wood destroying pests and organisms, determine the source of any infestations, and make any necessary recommendations for treatments and repair.”
Ninety-five percent of his calls come from real estate agents, Richard said, because termite inspection is a required part of home sale transactions.
What about orange oil treatment for non-toxic termite treatment? “It’s only used for localized treatment and breaks down a lot faster than the materials that have been used to treat drywood termites for many years,” Richard explained.
How often should a house be inspected for termites and dry rot? “Yearly,” Richard replied. He offers a yearly contract for $300 and a one-year warranty on extermination work.
What else causes problems that need treatment? “Dry rot is a living organism, a plant. It can be just as bad as termites because it spreads. It can start rotting boards out right away.” Rain and snow can lead to dry rot. (No need to point out that we experienced a lot of both this winter.) Fortunately, Termitagon is licensed to inspect for and treat dry rot as well as termites.
Termitagon charges $125 for a one-time visit. Recently Termitagon had a 10-day project to replace a damaged parking pad deck in danger of collapse from dry rot.
Richard and his wife Irene live in the Villas. Their son Dylan is also a licensed inspector, and four crewmen are employed by Termitagon to do repairs. Richard and Irene (who handles paperwork for the company and is also a life insurance agent) moved into the travel trailer that they store at their daughter’s home in the high desert to wait out Snowmageddon. They had lived in the high desert for 17 years, and they continue to have business down the mountain, so they were comfortable staying down there for 13 days. Richard continued to take calls and service customers’ needs. When Dylan reported to his parents that the house two houses away from theirs had blown up, they told him to get out ASAP and go to his sister’s in Running Springs. He was also available to help his sister maintain her property, because her husband is a truck driver and was not on the mountain during the storms.
What are some precautions for the homeowner besides yearly inspections? “Do not store a woodpile next to your house,” Richard said. A wood pile by your house is “food for termites or wood destroying beetles. Also be sure to cover wood wherever it is stored.
Discarded wings? Mud tubes? Droppings? These are warning signs that unwelcome guests are probably hanging around. Branches or trees that fell during the winter storms? Termites’ job is to help them decay and return to the soil, but you don’t want them to try to take your house with them, so get rid of them before they finish with the wood that ended up on the ground from the storms. Spending the money for an inspection can save you thousands on tenting the house to deal with a problem that was neglected. Tenting is the only way to make sure a termite infestation is treated thoroughly. Problems in an attic, basement, deck, fascia boards, crawl spaces, and support beams may not be visible to the homeowner. Outdoor spring cleaning assignment: deal with the critters and deal with the scattered branches, then deal with the paint that was scraped off the boards that were shoveled and re-shoveled and re-shoveled again to remove the snow.
Termitagon suggests Five Places You Shouldn’t Overlook:
1. The attic is typically framed with wood—making it an ideal home for termite colonies. If you don’t have an attic, ensure that the pest inspector checks under the eaves of the home.
2. The wood of your pergola or deck could be at risk. If wood is not pressure-treated, it must be thoroughly sealed or painted. Be sure to check support beams, which are often out of sight, and may have deteriorated without being noticed.
3. Don’t forget to look outside! Keep woodpiles and woodchips away from your home. Remove dead trees and limbs promptly. Termites can easily move from these tasty locations directly into your home.
4. Checking the basement is a must. This is often the site of infestations because it is a sheltered place containing wood sills, joists, and support posts, providing access to the entire subflooring.
5. Like basements, crawlspaces are prime locations for termites. Even worse, because they often have no flooring—just soil—it’s even easier for termites to enter. The soil should be completely covered and sealed off to prevent infiltration.