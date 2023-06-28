Mad Magazine’s Alfred E. Newman was famous for saying, “What, me worry?” Lake Arrowhead homeowners may also have a false sense of security, because, after all, “we don’t have termites in the mountains.” Right?  “It’s too cold.” Not so fast. Subterranean termites apparently are not inconvenienced by snow. They go right through drywall and any paper covering it to get to the real delicacy: wood, and they can run all the way from the ground up your walls to your attic. They make shelter tubes for themselves as they go—and you don’t even know about it. Subterranean termites also love to go after cardboard boxes stored on cement surfaces such as a garage. “Cardboard is made from trees. Termites eat cellulose. Plastic is much better for storage.”

Richard Pinon, who provides termite control to all of Southern California, has 28 years of experience from the high desert to the sea—and you can believe him when he says something could very likely be dining on your house. His company Termitagon specializes in termite treatment, termite damage repairs and also dry rot repairs and replacement. He is on the lookout for WDO’s—Wood Destroying Organisms. According to the company’s website, “Termitagon’s WDO inspection experts thoroughly examine the structure and identify wood destroying pests and organisms, determine the source of any infestations, and make any necessary recommendations for treatments and repair.”